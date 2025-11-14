Trend Signal Tracker

Moving Average Trend Tracker is an automated trading tool that follows trends using a moving average and a stochastic oscillator. When the oscillator detects a crossover in the direction of the trend, it sends an order to the market. It is configured for use with EUR/USD on the 5-minute timeframe but also works on all markets.





Features:

- Works with all currency pairs, commodities, and indices on all timeframes.

- Works on multiple charts simultaneously.

- Sends an alert when a signal is detected.

- Sends a push notification when a signal is detected.

- Risk is calculated as a percentage of the account.

- Allows switching to the opposite logic to trade reversals.

- Includes trailing stop functionality.