AG Trail

Tools AG MQL4 sets Stoploss - Takeprofit - TrailingStop automatically according to settings. This is not an automated trading EA, but a powerful "support tool", which helps you automate the management of trading orders intelligently and accurately.

Outstanding Features

1. Automatically Set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP)
  • Set SL/TP in Batch: You can set a fixed SL and TP level for all open orders or new orders opened in the future. With just one click, all your orders are protected.
  • Calculate SL/TP in Pip or Point: Easily enter the SL/TP value in pips or points you want. The EA will calculate and apply it accurately to the order.

2. Automatic Trailing Stop (Moving Take Profit)
  • Smart Trigger: You set the trigger price (e.g. when the order is +10 pips in profit) then the Trailing Stop will start working.
  • Flexible and Powerful: You can customize:
  • Trailing Distance (Step): The distance the price moves before the SL is pulled up. For example, every time the price moves 5 pips in your favor, the SL will be pulled up 5 pips.
  • Trailing for each Order Type: Can be applied separately for Buy and Sell orders.
  • Trailing Stop at Fixed Level: You can set a price that when reached, the Trailing Stop will stop and keep the SL there, ensuring you are not pushed to order early when the market has small fluctuations.
3. Additional Support Tools
  • Close Orders in Bulk: Close all orders according to fixed parameters. For example, when the order gains ~150 pips according to the settings, Tools will close the order before hitting Takeprofit. Can be turned on or off.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
VSA Volume MT5
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
The VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) Volume Indicator is a powerful technical tool used by traders to analyze the relationship between price movement and trading volume. Rooted in the Wyckoff methodology, VSA helps identify imbalances between supply and demand, revealing the hidden actions of institutional players—often referred to as “smart money.” This indicator evaluates three key elements: volume, price spread (the difference between high and low), and closing price. By interpreting these facto
FREE
Market Sessions Times
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
Overview of the Market Sessions Indicator The Market Sessions Indicator is a tool designed to help traders visualize the active trading hours of major global financial markets—specifically the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. By clearly marking these time zones on the chart, the indicator allows users to identify the partitioning of major trading sessions. There are 3 regular trading sessions: - Tokyo Session - London Session - New York Session The indicator works from the H1 timeframe and
FREE
Water Mark Symbol
Nhat Vy Vu
Göstergeler
Chỉ báo Watermark là một công cụ trực quan thường được sử dụng để lưu trữ các ký hiệu giao dịch và khung thời gian. Các tính năng chính trên chỉ báo: Tạo nhãn dán ký hiệu giao dịch tạo nhãn dán khung thời gian giao dịch Cố định vị trí theo chart giá Chỉ báo không tác động đến các tín hiệu giao dịch của nhà đầu tư. Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề vui lòng phản hồi lại để chúng tôi có thể cải thiện sản phẩm.
FREE
TM Trade Manager
Nhat Vy Vu
Yardımcı programlar
TM Assistant Trade is a trading assistant tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It helps users configure, monitor and manage trades directly on the chart through an interactive interface, minimizing manual operations and improving trading consistency. Introduction to TM Assistant Trade 1. Trading Interface Line Function - Display on the trading screen (Entry price - Take profit - Stop loss) through icons and lines to help traders perform operations more conveniently. Main area with screens displ
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt