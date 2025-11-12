Delta Trend EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 11
The Delta Trend EA acts as a disciplined trading assistant for your Meta-Trader platform. Its purpose is to monitor the Gold market and execute trades based on specific, rule-based conditions. It manages a series of positions with the explicit goal of reaching a total profit target, after which it will close all trades.
How It Manages Trades
The EA operates with a clear methodology that you can observe:
Pricing
The EA is available for a one-time purchase. The price is designed to increase gradually to ensure fairness.
Final Note
The Delta Trend EA is a tool for automated execution of a specific strategy. It does not guarantee profits. Success requires understanding its risks, using proper capital management, and monitoring its performance. If you have questions about the setup, I am available to assist.