Delta Trend EA

How It Manages Trades

The EA operates with a clear methodology that you can observe:

Market Analysis: It analyzes recent market volatility to determine its entry points.

Trade Management: It can open subsequent trades in the same direction, increasing volume according to its internal logic, but always respecting a maximum lot size you define.

Profit Securing: It employs a method to calculate an average breakeven point for multiple trades, setting a collective take profit target.

Built-in Safeguards: Trade Cooldown: After any trade is executed, the EA waits for 5 minutes before the next one, preventing rapid, emotional decisions during high volatility. Drawdown Protection: A critical safety feature automatically closes all trades if the total drawdown on your account reaches 85% . This acts as a final circuit breaker to protect your capital. Profit-Taking Logic: It will close all trades if a specific, advantageous condition is met where the profit from one set of trades significantly outweighs the loss from another.

