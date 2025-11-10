🟡 Gold Trend Navigator MT4

Expert Advisor by ArbitradeFX |

Navigate the Gold Market with Grid Precision

Gold Trend Navigator is an advanced Expert Advisor built for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek structured, trend-based performance using a controlled Grid System.

It combines technical logic, adaptive positioning, and strategic risk control to capture long-term profits from gold’s directional trends — while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.

⚙️ Core Trading Logic

🟢 Buy Logic:

Opens buy positions when price reverses upward from local lows, signaling potential trend continuation.

🔴 Sell Logic:

Opens sell positions when price retreats from local highs, using pre-defined grid distances for precise re-entries.

🧩 Grid Structure:

Positions are placed sequentially across grid levels as the trend develops.

Once conditions are met, the system closes multiple orders simultaneously to secure total net profit.

💡 Philosophy:

The EA may close small losses in short-term pullbacks but aims to recover and generate overall profit when the main trend resumes — ensuring consistency over time.

🧠 Smart Trend Navigation

Unlike typical grid systems, Gold Trend Navigator doesn’t fight the market — it flows with the trend.

By analyzing market structure, volatility, and momentum, it dynamically adjusts order timing and spacing to align with real trend movement instead of random fluctuations.

No Martingale. No averaging into loss.

A professional, direction-following grid logic.

💎 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: 1 Hour (adjustable)

Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

Grid Distance: User-defined based on volatility (e.g., 100–300 points)

Lot Size / Capital Balance Example: Cent Account $10,000 USDc → Lot size 0.1 × 10 grids = 1.0 total exposure Maintain balanced ratio between account size and lot volume to ensure sustainability

Trade Direction: Auto-detected by trend filter

Closing Condition: All grid orders closed collectively once target or reversal condition is reached

🛡️ Risk & Control Features

Multiple risk allocation modes (fixed lot, % balance, % equity)

Equity drawdown guard to limit maximum exposure

Spread and volatility filters to ensure clean entries

Smart trailing and target control for flexible exits

🚀 Special Launch Offer

Introductory price — limited time only!

Price increases by $50 every 5 purchases.

Final price: $999.

Secure your copy before the next level unlocks.

📈 How to Use

Attach EA to XAU/USD (Gold) chart — preferably on H1 timeframe. Set Grid Step, Lot Size, and Risk Mode based on your account balance. Enable trend filter for automatic directional control. Backtest and optimize before live deployment.

💬 Summary

Gold Trend Navigator is your intelligent gold-trading system — a fusion of grid precision, trend logic, and strategic risk balance.

It doesn’t chase quick profits. It navigates the long game, capturing meaningful moves while maintaining stability and control.

Stable. Smart. Strategic.

Trade the trend — navigate the gold.