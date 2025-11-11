JN Range Breakout

OverviewJN Range Breakout is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using a range breakout strategy. The EA calculates high and low levels during a specified time period, then automatically opens positions when the price breaks through the high level (breakout buy) or low level (breakout sell).Main FeaturesCore Configuration- Trade Comment: Comment that will appear on each order- Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA orders- Range Color: Visual color for displaying range on chart- Trading Timeframe: Timeframe used for tradingRisk Parameters- Base Capital: Base capital for lot size calculation- Risk Model: Risk model selection (Fixed Lots or Auto Lot)- Risk Exposure: Risk exposure in percentage- Stop Loss Type: Stop loss type (Fixed Points, Percentage, or Range-based)- SL Multiplier: Multiplier for stop loss calculation- Enable Buy/Sell: Enable Buy and/or Sell trading- Dual Entry Mode: Dual or single entry modeTrailing System- Enable Trailing: Activate trailing stop- Trailing Trigger: Profit level to activate trailing- Trailing Distance: Trailing distance from best priceRange Period- Range Start Hour/Minute: Start time for range period- Range End Hour/Minute: End time for range periodTrading Session- Session End Hour/Minute: End time for trading sessionPosition Management- Close Hour/Minute: Time for automatic position closingWeek Filter- Start Day: Trading start day- End Day: Trading end dayRange Qualifier- Range Validation: Range size validation- Min Range Size: Minimum range size in percentage- Max Range Size: Maximum range size in percentageVolatility Gate- Volatility Filter: Market volatility filter- Volatility Min: Minimum allowed volatility- Volatility Max: Maximum allowed volatilityTrading Specifications- Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY- Timeframe: All timeframes- Broker Timezone: UTC+2, UTC+3SET FILEDisclaimerManage your risk - this is not a money printing machine