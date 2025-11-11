JN Range Breakout
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- M Makhfud Junaidi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Overview
JN Range Breakout is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using a range breakout strategy. The EA calculates high and low levels during a specified time period, then automatically opens positions when the price breaks through the high level (breakout buy) or low level (breakout sell).
Main Features
Core Configuration
- Trade Comment: Comment that will appear on each order
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA orders
- Range Color: Visual color for displaying range on chart
- Trading Timeframe: Timeframe used for trading
Risk Parameters
- Base Capital: Base capital for lot size calculation
- Risk Model: Risk model selection (Fixed Lots or Auto Lot)
- Risk Exposure: Risk exposure in percentage
- Stop Loss Type: Stop loss type (Fixed Points, Percentage, or Range-based)
- SL Multiplier: Multiplier for stop loss calculation
- Enable Buy/Sell: Enable Buy and/or Sell trading
- Dual Entry Mode: Dual or single entry mode
Trailing System
- Enable Trailing: Activate trailing stop
- Trailing Trigger: Profit level to activate trailing
- Trailing Distance: Trailing distance from best price
Range Period
- Range Start Hour/Minute: Start time for range period
- Range End Hour/Minute: End time for range period
Trading Session
- Session End Hour/Minute: End time for trading session
Position Management
- Close Hour/Minute: Time for automatic position closing
Week Filter
- Start Day: Trading start day
- End Day: Trading end day
Range Qualifier
- Range Validation: Range size validation
- Min Range Size: Minimum range size in percentage
- Max Range Size: Maximum range size in percentage
Volatility Gate
- Volatility Filter: Market volatility filter
- Volatility Min: Minimum allowed volatility
- Volatility Max: Maximum allowed volatility
Trading Specifications
- Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY
- Timeframe: All timeframes
- Broker Timezone: UTC+2, UTC+3
SET FILE
XAUUSD1
XAUUSD2
USDJPY
Disclaimer
Manage your risk - this is not a money printing machine