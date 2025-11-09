Your Semi-Automatic Breakout Co-Pilot

🇬🇧 Description (English)

⚔️ Valkyrie AI (MT4) – Precision. Discipline. Power.

Valkyrie AI isn’t just another Expert Advisor – it’s your trading co-pilot.

It blends powerful ADX + ATR momentum detection with a sleek on-chart control panel that reacts instantly to your input.

Trade manually with confidence or let the AUTO engine execute with precision under strict safety rules.

💥 Why Traders Love Valkyrie AI

⚡ Instant control – no coding, no recompilation.

📈 Live parameter tuning – ATR, ADX, SL/TP and Risk % directly from the chart.

🧠 Smart Momentum Core – confirms true trends using ADX + ATR, with optional Phase Filter.

🛡️ Auto Mode with guardrails – avoids over-trading via cooldown, spread and drawdown limits.

💰 Intelligent risk sizing – Risk-% or Fixed Lots, auto downscaler prevents margin errors.

🎯 Professional trade management – Volatility Exit, Break-Even, ATR Trailing, Runner/Chandelier partial take.

🔧 Broker-level stability – normalized lots, margin check, retry logic, modify throttle.

💎 Clean visuals – entry/SL/TP lines, momentum arrows, signal map directly on chart.

⚙️ Core Features

ADX + ATR momentum filter with ADX cross and pullback confirmation

Phase Filter (ADX/ATR rising + ATR14/ATR50 ratio validation)

HTF ADX confirmation (optional)

Auto Trade Engine with spread, session, cooldown and drawdown guards

Volatility Exit and Break-Even protection

Runner/Chandelier system for partial take + dynamic ATR stop

Broker-adaptive lot management (MINLOT, LOTSTEP, MARGIN check)

Retry logic + modify throttle for error-free execution

👤 Who It’s For

For traders who want structure and control, not guesswork.

Ideal for breakout and momentum setups on M5 – H1.

Perfect blend of manual intuition + AI-assisted discipline.

🧠 High Standards

No grid. No martingale. No averaging down.

Every trade protected by ATR-based SL / TP.

Margin-aware and broker-safe execution.

Stable modify engine with auto-retry logic.

Clean deinitialization of all objects and globals.

⚙️ Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Markets: FX Majors, Minors, Gold, Indices

Timeframes: M5 – M15 (recommended), H1 supported

Account: Hedging enabled – no DLL required

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading CFDs and FX involves risk. No profit guarantee.

Use demo accounts to familiarize yourself with the EA before going live.

💬 Support & Updates

✅ Continuous updates & improvements

✅ Fast technical support

❌ No signal selling / account management