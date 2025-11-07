TrendRevertingPRO version 13

The indicator defines the buy and sell arrows with high performance and consistent results.

Trend Reverting PRO indicator is suitable for trend trading or following the trend - Test for free!..

  • Professional and accurate trading system;
  • Displays the current market situation;
  • Automatic analysis of market opportunities;
  • Help traders earn more from their investments;
  • Never repaints, recalculates or backpaints signals;

Test how it works download Now! This is FREE version of the indicator and works only on "EURUSD M15, M5, M1".

Trend Reverting PRO full version of the indicator here : Works in all symbols and TF + free Multi-Currency Scanner.

Trend Reverting PRO full version Buy Now



