$155, next price $250.

Live Signal >>> CLICK here

"London Express" open trades 1 HOUR after the Tokyo, London and NY open, algo use price action for entries, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP.

Recommended: (Ask me for set files and trading times after you bought EA).

ALL PAIRS, H1 Chart.

I'm currently testing 29 pairs during the Tokyo, London and NY sessions, not all pairs are trading, only if entry signal is triggered.

NOTE; EA need some manual intervention, you need to switch profiles on your PC for the 3 trading sessions, and close open trades if any before next session.

EA must be traded on its own account, it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.

Risk Management; I will publish a recommendation as time goes by.

Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.