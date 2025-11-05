## Heikin Ashi EMA Trend Pro



**A Robust, Trend-Following Expert Advisor with a Built-In Time Filter**





This is not just another "curve-fit" EA. This Expert Advisor is the result of rigorous, multi-year backtesting and optimization based on a popular trend-following strategy.





It is designed to solve the single biggest problem for trend traders: **avoiding choppy, sideways markets.**





Most trend strategies (like a simple EMA crossover) lose money during the low-volume Asian session. Our strategy solves this by intelligently **filtering out** these unprofitable hours and only activating during the high-volatility London and New York sessions.





### The Strategy: How It Works

This EA combines three powerful concepts into one robust strategy for **Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe**:





1. **Core Trend Filter (H1 EMA Crossover):** The EA first identifies the main trend using an optimized **EMA crossover** on the H1 chart. It only looks for BUY signals in an uptrend and SELL signals in a downtrend.

2. **Smart Entry (Pullback + HA Signal):** It does not chase the price. It patiently waits for the price to **pull back (bounce)** to the EMA "value zone." The entry is only triggered when a clean **Heikin Ashi** candle (with no wick) confirms the trend is resuming.

3. **The "Secret Sauce" (Optimized Time Filter):** The EA only searches for new trades during the **most profitable, high-momentum hours** of the trading day. This filters out the unprofitable "chop" and focuses purely on high-quality trend moves.

### How to Use (Optimized by Default)

The EA comes pre-loaded with the **fully optimized default settings** found in this backtest. You do not need to change any parameters.





1. **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)

2. **Timeframe:** **H1 (1 Hour)**

3. **Minimum Deposit:** $500 (recommended based on the test's low drawdown)

4. **Broker:** A low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended.

5. **VPS:** A VPS is required for the EA to run 24/7.





Simply load the EA onto your XAUUSD H1 chart, ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled, and let it run.