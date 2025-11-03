Trailing Stop Utility Multi Mode

🧭 Trailing Stop Utility – Multi-Mode & Multi-Symbol Control

If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me!
Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone. 💪

🚀 Overview

TrailingStopUtility_MultiMode_Fixed is a smart, flexible utility designed to manage trailing stops across multiple symbols and timeframes.
Lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds (no missing includes).

Whether you’re a manual trader or an EA user, this tool allows automated trailing stop management with three powerful modes — adaptable to any trading style: scalping, swing trading, or long-term setups.

⚙️ Key Features

 3 Flexible Trailing Modes:

  • Percent Mode – Define the trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.

  • Pips Mode – Use a fixed number of pips as your trailing distance.

  • ATR Mode – Dynamic trailing based on market volatility (ATR).

 Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Automatically manages open positions across all pairs and timeframes.

  • Works seamlessly with both manual trades and EA-opened orders.

 Smart & Customizable Triggers

  • Activate trailing based on percent gain, pips, or ATR multiplier.

  • Trailing begins only after profit conditions are met, avoiding premature SL adjustments.

 Magic Number Filtering & Custom Check Interval

  • Filter positions by MagicNumber to manage only specific EA trades.

  • Control the update frequency (CheckIntervalMS) for optimal performance.

 Informative On-Chart Display (Optional)

  • Displays current positions and trailing SL status directly on your chart.

💡 Why This Utility Is Better

  • Works independently — no need for any EA to function.

  • Intelligent SL logic: moves stops only in the direction of profit.

  • Ultra-fast performance: check intervals as low as 10ms with minimal resource usage.

  • Clean code: no external dependencies or extra includes.

🧩 Perfect For

  • Manual traders who want automatic trailing across all open positions.

  • EA users who need an extra trailing manager for multiple symbols.

  • Scalpers requiring ultra-fast SL adjustments.

  • Swing traders who prefer ATR-based adaptive trailing stops.

🧠 Pro Tips

  • For ATR mode, choose a timeframe that matches your trading style (e.g., H1 or H4 for swing trading).

  • Set ShowOnChart = true to monitor all active positions and trailing SL updates directly from your chart.

💬 Support & Feedback

Found a bug or have an idea for improvement?
Feel free to send me a message anytime — I’m always happy to assist and improve this utility for the community.

