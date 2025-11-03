🚀 Unlock the Gold Market with Catch The Turn EA! 💰

The Catch The Turn EA is a highly specialized, sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on precise market turning points. Built on a proprietary blend of classic indicators and dynamic money management, this EA is engineered to find high-probability entries and manage trades intelligently. It's an out-of-the-box solution, pre-optimized for the M5 timeframe Gold trading, making it ready for immediate deployment—just attach it to your chart and let it work!

✨ Key Features and Advantages

Precision Entry Signals: The EA utilizes the "Catch the Turn" trading system—a robust confluence of EMA crossovers, RSI levels, Bollinger Bands extremes, and Power indicators —to identify strong reversal signals with high confidence (requiring 70% probability for entry).

Intelligent Risk Management: Unlike risky strategies, this EA does NOT use Martingale or Grid systems . It features a powerful, probability-based Money Management function that automatically adjusts your lot size according to the trade's calculated probability and your defined risk percentage, ensuring optimal capital exposure.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! The EA employs an advanced ATR-based Trailing Stop that only activates once the position reaches a defined profit multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) . This ensures your stops are volatile-adjusted and only move when a significant profit cushion is established.

Built-in Safety Net (Daily Cut Loss): Take control of your risk with the Daily Cut Loss Percentage . The EA will automatically close all open positions and halt trading for the day if your equity drops below a preset level, protecting your balance from unexpected market volatility.

Dedicated Trading Hours: Trade smarter, not longer. You can define specific Start Hour and End Hour inputs to focus your trading during the most volatile and active market sessions, avoiding choppiness during slow times.

Volatility Filter: It checks market conditions with the ATR Threshold, ensuring the EA only attempts to enter trades when there is sufficient volatility, reducing false signals and whipsaws.

⚙️ Ready-to-Use Trading Parameters

The Catch The Turn EA is designed for simplicity. Below are the key inputs that allow you to fine-tune its behavior to match your personal risk tolerance:

Risk Percentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., 2%). Set to 0 to disable and use fixed lots.

Lots: Fixed Lot Size (used if Risk Percentage is 0).

Start Hour / End Hour: The window of hours for the EA to actively place new trades (e.g., 0 to 23).

ATR Period / ATR Threshold: Used to measure market volatility and filter out low-volatility conditions.

Daily Cut Loss Percent: The percentage loss from the Daily Starting Balance that will trigger an automatic stop for the day (e.g., 8.0%).

EMA Period / EMA Timeframe: Used for the long-term trend filter (default uses D1 for a strong bias).

ATR Trailing Multiplier: The ATR multiple used to set the actual trailing stop distance once it's activated.

Catch the Turn Signal Parameters (CTT_FasterMA, CTT_SlowerMA, etc.): The pre-optimized settings for the proprietary signal system, giving you precise control over its sensitivity.

