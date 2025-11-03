Paranormal Insightment

Paranormal Insightment™ 

Use with :

Ritz MA Ribbon Dynamics – The Next-Gen Trend Visualizer https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153904

Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is a precision-engineered analytical indicator that blends momentum intelligence and trend confirmation into a single visual system.
It merges the DeMarker oscillator with a dynamic Moving Average filter, detecting price exhaustion and directional shifts with remarkable clarity. The indicator translates subtle market imbalances into actionable visual and auditory signals, helping traders anticipate potential reversals and momentum surges before they become obvious on the chart. (To analyze the price trend with the Maximum limit of the actual movement, the price will make a preparation step before continuing the next movement.)

Core Mechanism

At its core, Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ performs a dual-layer crossing analysis between:

  • DeMarker values — representing short-term buying or selling pressure, and

  • Moving Average of DeMarker — reflecting the broader underlying trend context.

By continuously monitoring the interaction between these two components, the indicator pinpoints the exact moment when market momentum flips from accumulation to distribution (and vice versa).
Each detected crossover is dynamically validated through a smart threshold filter to minimize noise, ensuring only meaningful signals are shown.

Key Technical Features

  1. Adaptive Crossing Detection
    Utilizes a refined function DetectCrossing() that evaluates both the current and previous DeMarker-MA relationship, filtered by a configurable sensitivity threshold. This ensures accurate detection of legitimate crossovers, not minor fluctuations.

  2. Smart Arrow Positioning
    The function CalculateCrossPosition() intelligently places BUY/SELL arrows slightly above or below the corresponding line values, providing crystal-clear visual alignment with the actual crossover on the indicator subwindow.

  3. Integrated Alerts System
    The ShowCrossAlert() module triggers context-aware alerts with clear, descriptive messages (and optional sound). Alerts are activated only when a valid crossover occurs on the most recent confirmed bar — avoiding redundant or premature signals.

  4. Visual and Color Dynamics
    BUY and SELL crossovers are color-coded for instant recognition. Each event can change the plotted line color dynamically through PlotIndexSetInteger() , aligning the visual state of the indicator with its active signal mode.

  5. Noise Filtering and Slope Awareness
    Optional slope normalization logic (via trend_slope / Point ) allows enhanced trend-strength estimation, enabling future extensions such as slope-based filtering or adaptive sensitivity scaling.

  6. High-Efficiency Architecture
    The computation is handled inside the OnCalculate() loop with safe array operations ( SafeArrayGet , SafeArrayAssign ), ensuring stability even during high-frequency market updates.


Signal Logic Summary

Condition
 Market Bias
 Visual Output
 Alert Type
DeMarker crosses above MA
 Bullish (momentum strengthening)
 Upward arrow, buy color
 BUY SIGNAL
DeMarker crosses below MA
 Bearish (momentum weakening)
 Downward arrow, sell color
 SELL SIGNAL

Each signal is plotted precisely at the intersection point, adjusted for readability and confirmation strength.

Strategic Insight

The name “Paranormal Insightment™” reflects its purpose — to see beyond ordinary indicators.
Rather than reacting to price after the fact, it anticipates possible turning points through oscillator-trend interaction, giving traders a forward-looking view of potential price energy transitions.

It is especially effective when:

  • Used alongside ATR-based volatility filters or multi-timeframe confirmation, and

  • Combined with disciplined risk-management or trailing-stop automation for real-time execution.

Professional Applications

  • Short-term momentum trading and scalping

  • Trend reversal confirmation

  • Adaptive signal filtering within expert advisors (EA integration-ready)

  • Visual analysis in low-noise environments (H1–H4) or rapid-entry scalping (M1–M5)

Conclusion

Ritz Paranormal Insightment™ is more than a crossover tool — it is a momentum revelation engine that exposes hidden rhythmic shifts within market psychology.
By uniting oscillator depth with trend stability, it empowers traders to interpret market transitions with precision, intuition, and confidence.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Equilibrium Matrix
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX  Smart Premium–Discount Equilibrium Zone MTF Visual System 1. Core Concept Ritz EQUILIBRIUM MATRIX is built on the Premium–Discount–Equilibrium (PDE) Theory — the concept that price constantly moves between Premium (expensive) and Discount (cheap) zones, while the Equilibrium Zone represents fair value where buyers and sellers balance out. This indicator visually highlights these zones across multiple timeframes , allowing traders to instantly: Identify price location w
FREE
Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
indikator Visual Panel Strengt MultiTimeframe : English Description Visual Panel Strength MultiTimeframe is a real-time trend strength indicator panel that displays the buy/sell pressure across multiple selected timeframes—such as M1, M3, and M5. The indicator utilizes ATR-based volatility analysis and a smoothed trend algorithm to calculate trend signals. Visually presented as a horizontal bar chart at the corner of your main chart, this tool helps traders instantly identify the prevailing
Scalping Flash X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
SCALPFLASH-X — Where Fibonacci Precision Meets RSI Intelligence. Next-gen trading system combining Adaptive Fibonacci Pivots, RSI Heat Mapping, and Smart Candle Analytics. Detect market dominance, momentum shifts, and reversal zones in real time across multiple timeframes. Institutional accuracy, retail simplicity — built for speed, clarity, and precision. Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci & RSI-Driven Market Intelligence System ScalpFlash-X — A next-generation trading system combining Fibon
QQE Ritz
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (2)
Göstergeler
RITZ QQE – Qualitative Quantitative Estimation ( with RSI Momentum Anomaly Detector PRO) Advanced RSI–ATR Hybrid Momentum Analyzer Combine With ZigZag Fractal Candle : > Free Product  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153713 RITZ QQE is an enhanced version of the classic Qualitative Quantitative Estimation indicator, designed for modern traders who demand precision and adaptability. It fuses RSI momentum with ATR-based volatility filtering , creating a responsive yet stable signal engine f
FREE
Order Block Smart Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Overview – Ritz Smart Finder Order Block The Ritz Smart Finder Order Block is a next-generation market structure recognition tool, designed to intelligently detect and highlight institutional footprints within price action. Built on a dynamic blend of order block theory, consolidation tracking, and adaptive volatility modeling, it provides traders with a sophisticated lens to anticipate high-probability market reactions. Core Capabilities Smart Order Block Detection Identifies both Bullish and
FREE
Order Block Spectra
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA Smart Predictive Engine for Candle Trend & Range Analysis Decode the Market Spectrum — Trade the Future. Core Concept Ritz SPECTRA is a next-generation predictive engine designed to analyze Order Blocks, Candle Structures, and ATR-based Adaptive Ranges — delivering an all-in-one visual and analytical experience. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes , SPECTRA provides multi-context market insights suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders alike. Main Compo
FREE
BUY and SELL Smart Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL The Ritz Smart Detection BUY & SELL is a next-generation trading indicator engineered to detect high-probability entry signals by combining ATR-based volatility measurement , trend reversal detection , and smart alerting technology . It delivers real-time BUY/SELL opportunities with adaptive targets and risk levels, making it a versatile tool for both scalpers and swing traders. Core Market Logic ATR-Driven Volatility Analysis Uses multiple ATR methods (SMA, E
FREE
ZigZag and Fractal Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
ZIGZAG and FRACTAL CANDLE PRO ( Only candles, No RSI strength panel) " Suitable for QQE RITZ " >  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153589 is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED
FREE
Quantum Pulse News OnChart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
RITZ QUANTUM PULSE — Next-Generation Economic Intelligence System Ritz Quantum Pulse — Next-Gen Economic Intelligence System. Experience quantum-level precision in news trading: real-time event detection, AI-powered filtering, and temporal synchronization. Anticipate volatility before it happens — not after. Where Market Intelligence meets Temporal Physics. Ritz Quantum Pulse   represents the convergence of   quantum logic ,   AI-driven analytics , and   real-time economic intelligence . This i
FREE
Candle ZigZagFractal
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
RITZ ZIGZAG FRACTAL CANDLE PRO is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation. It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity. This system combines ZigZag precision , fractal-based validation , and volume-aware confirmation , making it ideal for Smart Money Co
FREE
Consolidation Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Ritz Area Konsolidasi – Smart Market Compression & Breakout Visualizer The Ritz Area Konsolidasi indicator intelligently detects and visualizes market consolidation zones — areas where price movement is compressed within a defined range before a potential breakout. By combining adaptive ATR-based volatility analysis with precise range logic, it helps traders identify key accumulation, distribution, or indecision zones in real time. Core Functionality: Dynamic Consolidation Detection Identi
FREE
Support Resistance Sensitifity
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Description (English) Support & Resistance Zone Indicator This indicator dynamically identifies and draws support and resistance zones based on recent price action and fractal patterns. By analyzing ZigZag pivot points and tracking price reactions (touches, bounces, and breaks), the indicator determines the strength and validity of each zone. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: Can work across different timeframes. Fractal-Based Detection: Utilizes both fast and slow fractal detection t
Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time. Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision. It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals. By combining Pearson correlation , sl
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Uzman Danışmanlar
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
ScalpReactor X
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
ENGLISH THE RITZ SCALPING HABBIT /  ScalpReactor X A Tactical Indicator for Precision Traders The Ritz Scalping Habbit is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders execute disciplined, high-probability trades through clear visual cues and multi-strategy confirmations. Whether you’re an intraday scalper or a swing trader , this tool integrates advanced market analysis into a single, easy-to-use interface. Key Strengths: Smart Buy & Sell Arrows — Based on multi-layer signals from
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren c
FREE
Ritz Candle Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Deskripsi Singkat RITZ Candle MAXIMUS adalah indikator visual cerdas yang menggabungkan kekuatan analisis tren berbasis Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) , informasi perubahan harian (Daily Change), perbandingan OHLC terhadap hari sebelumnya, serta panel dominasi bar multi-hari. Dirancang untuk semua pair dan semua timeframe, indikator ini menghadirkan tampilan modern, bersih, serta informatif dalam satu panel kompak di chart Anda. Fitur Utama Trend Candle Warna Adaptif (Color Candle
FREE
Smart Fibonacci Maximus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
General Description :  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS  Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation. Key Features Smart Fibonacci Retracement 11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138
FREE
Trend Adaptif Finder Smart
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder – Auto-Detect Dynamic Trend Channels A powerful trend detection indicator that adaptively analyzes price structure using dynamic ATR and statistical filters to discover the most significant trend channels on any timeframe and symbol. This tool automatically finds the most relevant period and slope for price movement and draws upper/lower channel zones, midline (mean), and trend support/resistance. Suitable for trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion strateg
FREE
BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
Summary of the Indicator Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection. The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows , entry alerts , and mobile push notifications , making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring. How to Use the Indicator Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder. Compile it in MetaEditor
FREE
Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert t
FREE
Push Notif BUY and SELL for Mobile Trading
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Push Notif for Mobile Trading ( Now you can trade perfectly through notifications to your Mobile Gadget, with Signals that you can adjust to your trading style, Use VPS to activate real time trading) Description Push Notif for Mobile Trading is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to send mobile push notifications to traders when certain price or indicator-based conditions are met. This allows traders to monitor markets remotely and act quickly, even when not at their trading term
FREE
Manual Trading Helper
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
General Overview RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed as an automated assistant for managing manually opened trades . This EA does not open trades on its own , but instead enhances manual trading by automatically managing risk and position settings. Remote Management via VPS + Mobile Devices When deployed on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , the RitzEAneha Manual Trade Helper allows traders to seamlessly manage their trades from anywhere using just a smartphone o
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
Indicator Name: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection ( BUY /
FREE
RUHM Reborn
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Uzman Danışmanlar
RUHM REBORN for Micro Account / Cent Account XAUUSD - GOLD (️ Note: The grid-based system carries high risk during long trends without retrace. Use appropriate capital and understand the risks involved.) RUHM REBORN is a Grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) with ATR Entry developed to provide consistent, stable, and adaptive trading results on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. This EA is specifically designed for USD Cent accounts, allowing it to run with relatively affordable capital while maintaining st
Smart Swing HL Fast Detection
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Bahasa Indonesia Indikator ini dirancang untuk mendeteksi Swing High (HH) dan Swing Low (LL) secara cepat dan akurat pada grafik harga. Deteksi dilakukan berdasarkan analisa range ATR adaptif, konfirmasi pola candlestick (seperti pin bar dan engulfing), serta opsi tambahan menggunakan Fractal untuk validasi. Fitur utama: Deteksi otomatis titik Swing High dan Swing Low menggunakan ATR dan price action. Penyesuaian sensitivitas deteksi berdasarkan ATR multiplier dan range bar . Notifikas
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Significant improvement from previous version Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones – Market Structure Based S/R This advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered
Quantum RefleX
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Quantum Reflex Indicator (BUY 1 Get 3) **Free 1.  Ritz EANEHA Hybrid KAMA_HA or Ritz KAMA Candle, 2. Support Resistance Market Structure Kuantum Reflex is a momentum-based oscillator indicator designed to deliver fast, accurate, and adaptive market insights . Built for real-time trading environments, it enables traders to spot rapid trend reversals , identify overbought/oversold levels , and combine short-term cross signals with higher-timeframe trend confirmation. Key Features Visual Cros
BUYER or SELLER
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
BUY or SELL |  FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator The   FlashScalp Multi-System Indicator   is a next-generation trading tool engineered for precision scalpers, intraday strategists, and professional analysts who demand both speed and clarity in market visualization.   It seamlessly integrates   smart candle-based analytics ,   adaptive ATR logic , and   real-time economic event awareness   — giving you a fully synchronized view of market volatility and momentum. Through an elegant and optimize
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt