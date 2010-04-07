Super Entry Signals MT5

Super Entry Signals MT5 — Trend Entries That Make Sense

Trade with structure, not guesses. Super Entry Signals MT5 finds clear, rule‑based breakout opportunities in the direction of the prevailing move and presents them with clean arrows and an optional horizontal guideline from the signal candle. It’s built for practical, trend‑based execution: spot the pullback, confirm strength, and enter on a decisive breach — with alerts ready the moment a bar opens.

Recommended use: H1 and H4 on Metals (e.g., XAUUSD) and Indices (e.g., US30, NQ100). The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe.

What It Does
- Detects robust swing areas using an adaptive core metric and tolerance, filtering out noisy spikes.
- Confirms signals with a built‑in proprietary filter to reduce low‑quality entries.
- Issues BUY/SELL signals when price breaks the most recent structure in a way that aligns with trend continuation logic.
- Draws arrows and an optional forward horizontal guideline from the signal candle’s open for quick visual execution.
- Sends multi‑channel alerts (popup, sound, push, email) on Open of new bars only — no repainting of signals.

Why You Will Like It
- Trend‑based and structured: focuses on pullback/breakout continuation instead of random oscillations.
- Clean charting: arrows and minimal lines, with optional chart theme presets for visibility.
- Sensible risk workflow: structure‑based entries make stop placement intuitive.
- Non‑repainting logic: alerts are generated only on Candle Open so you know when to enter even before the candle forms.
- Flexible: works across symbols/timeframes; optimized for H1/H4 Metals and Indices.

Best Practices
- Timeframes: H1 and H4 on Metals and Indices provide a strong balance of noise vs. signal quality. Lower timeframes work but can be choppier.
- Entries: act on the arrow on the open of the signal candle (the indicator waits for a bar close and shows an alert on the next open by design).
- Stops: many traders place stops beyond recent structure.
- Exits: trail along new highs/lows or scale out at key sessions/levels.
- Confluence: combine with higher‑timeframe bias, session ranges, or ATR‑based stops for a complete plan.

Inputs You Can Tune
- Core Settings: core period and tolerance for the underlying strength/anchor engine.
- Anchor Detection: lookback width, minimum plateau width, confirmation on/off.
- Alerts: popup, sound (custom wav), push, email; on open of new bars only.
- Visuals: arrow offset in pips, forward guideline length, line style/width; optional chart color presets.
- Performance: limit bars used for heavy calculations and how many bars to draw objects on.

Non‑Repainting Design
- Signals appear on candle open and NEVER change; buffers are managed so prior arrows are not changed after the fact.
- Anchor detection and filter checks are evaluated in a strictly forward‑safe way for live and backtest consistency.

What You’ll See On Chart
- Green arrows for BUY, Orange/Red arrows for SELL, plotted at the breach with your chosen offset.
- A horizontal guide line from the signal candle’s open, extended forward for the length you set.

Tips
- Start with defaults on H1/H4 for XAUUSD or popular indices. If markets are noisy, increase the minimum plateau width or tolerance slightly.
- Use the performance limits on very long histories to keep charts snappy.

Important
- This is an indicator, not an EA. It does not open/close trades for you.
- Always test and align with your risk plan. No indicator is a guarantee of profit.

Support
If you have questions about settings, signals, or best‑practice workflows, feel free to reach out. I’m happy to help you tune it for your market and timeframe.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
VWAP for Scalpers MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Scalperler için VWAP Hızlı, kesin scalp'ler için oturum farkında VWAP çizgileri. ️ Girdiler (MT4/MT5) Enable_Hourly_VWAP: Saatlik VWAP'ı etkinleştir. Enable_Asia_VWAP: Asya oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Europe_VWAP: Avrupa oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_NA_VWAP: Kuzey Amerika oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Extended_VWAP: Genişletilmiş oturum VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Daily_VWAP: Günlük VWAP'ı etkinleştir. Asya Oturumu (GMT) Session_Asia_Start_Hour: Asya oturumu başlangıç
FREE
VWAP for Scalpers MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Scalperler için VWAP Hızlı, kesin scalp'ler için oturum farkında VWAP çizgileri. ️ Girdiler (MT4/MT5) Enable_Hourly_VWAP: Saatlik VWAP'ı etkinleştir. Enable_Asia_VWAP: Asya oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Europe_VWAP: Avrupa oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_NA_VWAP: Kuzey Amerika oturumu VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Extended_VWAP: Genişletilmiş oturum VWAP'ını etkinleştir. Enable_Daily_VWAP: Günlük VWAP'ı etkinleştir. Asya Oturumu (GMT) Session_Asia_Start_Hour: Asya oturumu başlangıç
FREE
Draw on chart MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım: Grafiklerde Yaratıcılığınızı Serbest Bırakın - "Çizim Yapma Göstergesi"! Analiz yaparken grafiklerinizi not almakta zorlanmaktan, analizinizi anlamlı hale getirmekten veya fikirlerinizi etkili bir şekilde iletmekten sıkıldınız mı? Artık daha fazla aramanıza gerek yok! Sizlere, grafiklerinizde sadece birkaç tıklama veya kalem darbesi ile kolayca çizim yapmanıza ve not almanıza olanak sağlayan devrim niteliğinde bir araç olan "Çizim Yapma Göstergesi"ni sunmaktan heyecan duyuyoruz. Yara
FREE
Ultimate Dynamic Levels
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
4.7 (10)
Göstergeler
Şu anda tatil indiriminde $399! Fiyatlar gelecekte artabilir. Aşağıdaki açıklamayı okuyun!  Ultimate Sniper Dashboard için EN İYİ Giriş Göstergesi olan Ultimate Dynamic Levels ile tanışın! Son derece Düşük Riskli zamanında girişler ve yüksek RR!!! Ultimate Sniper Dashboard'u BURADA bulabilirsiniz. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel tüccarlar için en önemli yetenek, bir piyasanın tam olarak nereye ve ne zaman dönme olasılığının en yüksek olduğunu ve güvenli bir şekilde nasıl girileceğini v
Draw on chart MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Tanıtım: Grafiklerde Yaratıcılığınızı Serbest Bırakın - "Çizim Yapma Göstergesi"! Analiz yaparken grafiklerinizi not almakta zorlanmaktan, analizinizi anlamlı hale getirmekten veya fikirlerinizi etkili bir şekilde iletmekten sıkıldınız mı? Artık daha fazla aramanıza gerek yok! Sizlere, grafiklerinizde sadece birkaç tıklama veya kalem darbesi ile kolayca çizim yapmanıza ve not almanıza olanak sağlayan devrim niteliğinde bir araç olan "Çizim Yapma Göstergesi"ni sunmaktan heyecan duyuyoruz. Yara
FREE
History Data Downloader
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Piyasa izlemede bulunan tüm döviz çiftleri için eksik verileri indirir. EA'ları ve stratejileri geriye dönük test etmek ve tüm geçmişi tek tek indirmek yerine bir kerede indirmek için çok kullanışlıdır. Gösterge, seçilen döviz çiftleri için tüm geçmiş veriler indirilene kadar çalışacaktır. Göstergenin birden fazla seçeneği vardır: 1. Tek çift için verileri indirin 2. Yalnızca mevcut çift için indirin 3. Seçilen çiftler için indirme 4. Market saatindeki tüm çiftler için indirin
FREE
Sync Scroller for MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, göstergenin bağlı olduğu grafiği kaydırdığınızda birden çok grafiği aynı anda kaydırır. Çoklu zaman dilimi stratejilerini, çoklu çift stratejilerini geriye dönük test etmek, aynı anda birden fazla grafiği izlemek ve birkaç piyasanın aynı anda tarihsel olarak nasıl performans gösterdiğini görmek için geriye bakmak için kullanışlıdır. Gösterge hafiftir ve aynı anda 99 grafiğe kadar hareket etmek için kullanılabilir.
Ultimate Sniper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
İndirimli fiyatı 299$! Fiyatlar gelecekte artabilir! Aşağıdaki açıklamayı okuyun! Ultimate Sniper Dashboard için En İyi Giriş Sistemi: NIHAI DINAMIK SEVIYELER. (Lütfen Ürünlerimi Kontrol Edin) Ultimate Sniper Dashboard, MT4 çoklu para birimi test limitleri nedeniyle SADECE canlı piyasalarda çalışır. Ultimate-Sniper Dashboard ile tanışın! Hem HA-Sniper hem de MA-Sniper içeren en iyimiz. ve birçok özel mod. Ultimate Sniper Dashboard mutlak bir canavar! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için
InstaScalper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Hiç hızlı bir şekilde anında 5 - 10 pip'e ihtiyacınız oldu mu?  Sizin için güçlü bir çözüm geliştirdik. Önemli - Aşağıdaki açıklamayı okuyun!  Karşınızda InstaScalper Dash. İşlem gününün HERHANGİ bir saatinde, hatta piyasa kapanışından hemen önce bile size birkaç pip vermesi GARANTİ EDİLEN gerçek bir algoritmik canavar! Hem acemi hem de uzman tüccarlar için kullanışlıdır, yapmanız gereken tek şey basittir. Anında birkaç pip için Güçlü bir Para Birimi ile Zayıf bir Para Birimi Ortalamasını eş
Custom Ultimate Sniper Dashboard
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu Özel Ultimate Sniper Dashboard, orijinal Ultimate Sniper Dashboard göstergesine yapılan bir EA yükseltmesidir. Birlikte çalıştığınız bir varlık sınıfındaki bir eğilimin gerçek doğasını yakalamasını sağlamak için 98'e kadar farklı algoritma ile çalışır. Birkaç ay boyunca müşterilerimizin çoğundan aldığımız birçok öneri ve tavsiyeye doğrudan bir yanıttır.   Bu özel sürüm tamamen özelleştirilebilir. 98 ayrı özel algoritma tarafından desteklenmektedir. Çok güzel görsel arayüz sayesinde herhangi b
Click Trade Manager
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Click trade manager şimdiye kadarki en iyi ürünümüz! Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel prop firması tüccarları için en iyi çözüm! FTMO/MFF prop firmanızı veya kişisel hesaplarınızı düşüş limitlerini ihlal etmekten koruyun. EA tüm işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır, böylece düşüş sınırlarınıza asla ulaşmazlar. Bir işlemin düşüş limitinizi aşması durumunda sizi uyarır. Kâr hedefinize ulaşıldığında işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır. Sihirli sayıları komisyoncudan gizlemek için ayarlanabilir.
Ultimate Dynamic Levels MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Göstergeler
Şu anda tatil indiriminde $399! Fiyatlar gelecekte artabilir. Aşağıdaki açıklamayı okuyun!   Ultimate Sniper Dashboard için EN İYİ Giriş Göstergesi olan Ultimate Dynamic Levels ile tanışın! Son derece Düşük Riskli zamanında girişler ve yüksek RR!!! Ultimate Sniper Dashboard'u BURADA bulabilirsiniz. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel tüccarlar için en önemli yetenek, bir piyasanın tam olarak nereye ve ne zaman dönme olasılığının en yüksek olduğunu ve güvenli bir şekilde nasıl girileceğini
Custom Ultimate Sniper Dashboard MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Yardımcı programlar
Bu Özel Ultimate Sniper Dashboard, orijinal Ultimate Sniper Dashboard göstergesine yapılan bir EA yükseltmesidir. Birlikte çalıştığınız bir varlık sınıfındaki bir eğilimin gerçek doğasını yakalamasını sağlamak için 98'e kadar farklı algoritma ile çalışır. Birkaç ay boyunca müşterilerimizin çoğundan aldığımız birçok öneri ve tavsiyeye doğrudan bir yanıttır.   Bu özel sürüm tamamen özelleştirilebilir. 98 ayrı özel algoritma tarafından desteklenmektedir. Çok güzel görsel arayüz sayesinde herhangi b
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Yardımcı programlar
Click trade manager şimdiye kadarki en iyi ürünümüz! Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel prop firması tüccarları için en iyi çözüm! FTMO/MFF prop firmanızı veya kişisel hesaplarınızı düşüş limitlerini ihlal etmekten koruyun. EA tüm işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır, böylece düşüş sınırlarınıza asla ulaşmazlar. Bir işlemin düşüş limitinizi aşması durumunda sizi uyarır. Kâr hedefinize ulaşıldığında işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır. Sihirli sayıları komisyoncudan gizlemek için ayarlanabilir.
MT5 TickChart with History
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 TickChart Geçmişli MT5'te hassas yürütme için temiz bir tick tabanlı grafik gösterir. ️ Girdiler TicksPerCandle: Barda başına tik. InpSourceSymbol: Kaynak sembolü (boş = mevcut). MaxCandlesHistory: Max. tutulan barlar. InitialTicksToLoad: Ön yüklenecek tikler. ChartDisplayMode: Çizgi / Barlar / Mumlar. EnableAutoScroll: Son barı takip et. Neler yapar Seçilen sembol için canlı bir tick grafiği oluşturur ve görüntüler. Son tick geçmişini ön yükler ve gerçek zamanlı olarak güncellemeleri a
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt