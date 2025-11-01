⚡ Momentum Fusion (Multi-Symbol) — Version 1.4

Smart Combination of Trend and Momentum for More Accurate Entries

Momentum Fusion intelligently combines Trend strength (EMA 50–200) and Momentum timing (RSI 2–14) to help traders identify trend continuation entries with stronger confirmation — all without switching charts or symbols.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Trend + Momentum Fusion:

Merges mid-term trend signals (EMA) with short-term momentum (RSI) to generate cleaner, higher-quality entries.

✅ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Ready:

Fully compatible across multiple charts, symbols, and timeframes without conflicts.

✅ Clear Visual Signals:

Buy/Sell arrows and dots appear directly on your chart for fast, easy interpretation.

✅ Optional RSI Confirmation Filter:

Avoid false signals by requiring additional RSI confirmation (RSI 14).

✅ Built-in Alerts:

Get instant pop-up alerts whenever a new signal appears — no need to stare at charts all day.

✅ Safe Buffer Handling:

Carefully coded to ensure stability and safety even when running on multiple charts.

📈 When Momentum Fusion Triggers

BUY Signal: When EMA(50) > EMA(200) and fast RSI (RSI 2) bounces from the oversold area.

SELL Signal: When EMA(50) < EMA(200) and fast RSI (RSI 2) bounces from the overbought area.

This indicator is designed for trend continuation trading — not reversals — ideal for swing and intraday strategies.

⚡ Default Settings

EMA Fast Period: 50

EMA Slow Period: 200

RSI Main Period: 14

RSI Fast Period: 2

Overbought / Oversold: 85 / 15

All parameters are fully customizable to suit your trading style.

🧩 Support & Disclaimer

If you find any bugs or unexpected behavior, please send me a message directly via my MQL5 profile — I’ll be glad to help and fix it in the next update.

💡 This product does not guarantee profits. Performance depends on your trading strategy, market conditions, and risk management.

All trading risks are solely the responsibility of the user.

🆕 Version 1.4 Updates

Improved multi-symbol stability

Safer buffer management

Fully compatible with the latest MT5 build

🔖 Tags:

EMA , RSI , Momentum , Trend Indicator , Forex , Multi Symbol , Swing , Continuation , Scalping , Alert , MT5