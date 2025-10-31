CRT Bomb

CRT 3-Candle Reversal Pattern Indicator (VPS IMPORTANT)


Professional price action indicator that detects high-probability CRT (Candlestick Reversal Trading) patterns - a proven 3-candle reversal formation used by professional traders.

Key Features

Early Alert System - Get push notifications when Candle 3 opens, giving you immediate entry opportunities

Visual Pattern Detection - Color-coded arrows and boxes automatically highlight bullish and bearish reversals

Smart Filtering - Customizable parameters eliminate weak patterns and false signals

Mobile Notifications - Receive alerts directly to your MT5 mobile app

Clean Visual Interface - Clear labeling with impulse, trap, and reversal candle markers

The CRT Pattern

Candle 1 (Impulse): Strong directional move Candle 2 (Trap): Small counter-trend candle closing inside impulse wick Candle 3 (Reversal): Strong move opposite to impulse - Alert triggers here

Adjustable Parameters

  • Minimum candle body size (points)
  • Maximum trap candle ratio (% of impulse)
  • Arrow colors and positioning
  • Enable/disable notifications and visual elements

Best Performance

  • Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily
  • Works on: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
  • Optimization: Pre-configured for optimal pattern detection

Usage

  1. Attach to chart (H1+ recommended)
  2. Adjust body size for your instrument
  3. Enable push notifications
  4. Receive real-time alerts when patterns form
  5. Trade with your strategy confirmation

Note: Use proper risk management. This tool identifies patterns but does not guarantee profits.


