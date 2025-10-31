CRT Bomb
- Göstergeler
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Sürüm: 1.0
Professional price action indicator that detects high-probability CRT (Candlestick Reversal Trading) patterns - a proven 3-candle reversal formation used by professional traders.
Key Features
✓ Early Alert System - Get push notifications when Candle 3 opens, giving you immediate entry opportunities
✓ Visual Pattern Detection - Color-coded arrows and boxes automatically highlight bullish and bearish reversals
✓ Smart Filtering - Customizable parameters eliminate weak patterns and false signals
✓ Mobile Notifications - Receive alerts directly to your MT5 mobile app
✓ Clean Visual Interface - Clear labeling with impulse, trap, and reversal candle markers
The CRT Pattern
Candle 1 (Impulse): Strong directional move Candle 2 (Trap): Small counter-trend candle closing inside impulse wick Candle 3 (Reversal): Strong move opposite to impulse - Alert triggers here
Adjustable Parameters
- Minimum candle body size (points)
- Maximum trap candle ratio (% of impulse)
- Arrow colors and positioning
- Enable/disable notifications and visual elements
Best Performance
- Timeframes: H1, H4, Daily
- Works on: All forex pairs, indices, commodities
- Optimization: Pre-configured for optimal pattern detection
Usage
- Attach to chart (H1+ recommended)
- Adjust body size for your instrument
- Enable push notifications
- Receive real-time alerts when patterns form
- Trade with your strategy confirmation
Note: Use proper risk management. This tool identifies patterns but does not guarantee profits.