HestiaEA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jakub Zach
- Sürüm: 1.0
Overview
HestiaEA is a starter portfolio that uses the core trading logic from my AthenaEA system.
Contents: It contains two strategies (one on USDJPY and one on GBPJPY) taken directly from the AthenaEA framework.
AthenaEA System: The full AthenaEA portfolio contains 13 strategies operating across both the USDJPY and GBPJPY pairs.
Logic: The system utilizes a non-Grid, non-Martingale approach.
Testing and Future Plans
This portfolio allows you to independently test the quality and realism of the core trading logic.
Download HestiaEA to test the system in your Strategy Tester.
Future Portfolios: I am currently developing additional diversified portfolios.