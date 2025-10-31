HestiaEA MT5

Overview

HestiaEA is a starter portfolio that uses the core trading logic from my AthenaEA system.

Contents: It contains two strategies (one on USDJPY and one on GBPJPY) taken directly from the AthenaEA framework.

AthenaEA System: The full AthenaEA portfolio contains 13 strategies operating across both the USDJPY and GBPJPY pairs.

Logic: The system utilizes a non-Grid, non-Martingale approach.

Testing and Future Plans

This portfolio allows you to independently test the quality and realism of the core trading logic.