DARE Institutional Scalper Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ayokunle Chukwuemeka Ositade
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)
Automated scalping system designed for institutional-grade capital allocation and risk governance.
Developed by DARE Investments, this EA ensures strict compliance with drawdown, exposure, and profit mandates — ideal for asset managers and professional traders.
🧠 Core Features
-
✅ Adaptive risk sizing by balance, equity, or margin.
-
✅ Real-time performance dashboard with drawdown tracking.
-
✅ Automated capital protection — daily/weekly/monthly limits.
-
✅ Advanced trailing (MA, candle, Ichimoku).
-
✅ Multi-asset support (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).
-
✅ News filter to pause during high-impact events.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: M15–H1
-
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100
-
Minimum balance: $200
-
Risk: 1% per trade
-
Works best with low-spread ECN brokers
💼 Institutional Features
-
Drawdown Governance (daily/weekly/monthly caps)
-
Compliance-friendly logs
-
Real-time high-water marks
-
Exportable performance reports
📊 Performance Summary (2024)
|Month
|Return (%)
|Jan
|+14.75
|Feb
|+11.97
|Mar
|+10.47
|Apr
|+17.67
|May
|+7.32
|Jun
|+27.03
|Jul
|+8.97
|Aug
|+17.75
|Sep
|-6.28
|Oct
|+13.81
|Nov
|+34.34
|Dec
|-9.51
|Total: +148.29% (Average monthly: +13.2%)
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Trading involves risk; use the EA on demo or small capital first.
🧩 Tags
institutional scalper, risk management EA, drawdown control, forex bot, xauusd ea, mt5 scalper, trend bot, professional trading system