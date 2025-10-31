DARE Institutional Scalper Pro

DARE Institutional Scalper Pro (MT5)

Automated scalping system designed for institutional-grade capital allocation and risk governance.
Developed by DARE Investments, this EA ensures strict compliance with drawdown, exposure, and profit mandates — ideal for asset managers and professional traders.

🧠 Core Features

  • ✅ Adaptive risk sizing by balance, equity, or margin.

  • ✅ Real-time performance dashboard with drawdown tracking.

  • ✅ Automated capital protection — daily/weekly/monthly limits.

  • ✅ Advanced trailing (MA, candle, Ichimoku).

  • ✅ Multi-asset support (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

  • ✅ News filter to pause during high-impact events.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M15–H1

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100

  • Minimum balance: $200

  • Risk: 1% per trade

  • Works best with low-spread ECN brokers

💼 Institutional Features

  • Drawdown Governance (daily/weekly/monthly caps)

  • Compliance-friendly logs

  • Real-time high-water marks

  • Exportable performance reports

📊 Performance Summary (2024)

Month Return (%)
Jan +14.75
Feb +11.97
Mar +10.47
Apr +17.67
May +7.32
Jun +27.03
Jul +8.97
Aug +17.75
Sep -6.28
Oct +13.81
Nov +34.34
Dec -9.51
Total: +148.29% (Average monthly: +13.2%)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Trading involves risk; use the EA on demo or small capital first.

🧩 Tags

institutional scalper, risk management EA, drawdown control, forex bot, xauusd ea, mt5 scalper, trend bot, professional trading system


