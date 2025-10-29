AdaptiveScalper Gold — a scalping signal indicator for Gold.





Automatic entry arrows, SL/TP calculation using ATR, and quick performance statistics for the last 5 days.





The indicator includes a built‑in signal performance module and displays statistics for the last 5 days: the number of BUY/SELL signals, wins, losses, cases where TP and SL were reached within the same bar, and unresolved signals.





Key advantages





Clear signals only on a confirmed (closed) candle — minimizes false entries.





Adaptive risk management: automatic SL/TP calculation that accounts for current market volatility.





Built‑in quick statistics for recent days — instant validation of signal quality.





Clear on‑chart visualization — entry arrows and a text panel with the current status.





Compact and clean architecture — easily integrates into trading workflows and expert advisors.





Ready to use immediately after installation, no deep configuration required.





How it helps the trader





Simplifies decision‑making: you receive an unambiguous signal and ready entry/exit levels.





Reduces emotional decisions through precomputed SL/TP and transparent statistics.





Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to speed up processing of entry opportunities.





The indicator should be applied to an M5 chart.





Risk notice





The indicator provides analytical information and signals — it is not a guarantee of profit. Results depend on order execution, broker trading conditions, money‑management, and market circumstances.



