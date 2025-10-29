Exo Light

[Exo Light] Professional, reliable & safe XAUUSD trading robot.

Introducing a simple and reliable automated trading tool, Exo Light is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for the XAUUSD currency pair.

Exo Light is designed using Matrix Levels developed using a Fibonacci level breakout approach and sorting using PowerPoint Candlesticks. This EA looks like Artificial Intelligence (AI), but it cannot be called AI (it is not AI). The Matrix Levels are set and aligned with a combination of PowerPoint Candlestick indicators to obtain probability values ​​from the creation/reference data (chart data from 2021-2023). The Matrix Levels are then tested on new, unknown data (2024-2025) to determine the results.

Exo Light uses single orders with StopLoss and Trailing Stop always included in its default settings, and not GRID or MARTINGALE type.

Promotional Price: $69(Prices will be updated over time).

Join the MQL5 channel for other interesting informationautofxinvestment

*Note: User Guide Notes in process Coming soon

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $100 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (Recommended for ICMarkets).
  • Account type: Any.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Custom Risk Ratio: Customizable auto lot adjustment.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.


