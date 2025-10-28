The ORB Guardian MT4

Symbol: Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD)

Timeframe: M5 – M15

Type: Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor)

Single order trading support: YES

Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency)

Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)

Run without prior setup: YES

If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel.

I research practical algorithmic trading techniques, post free tools, and publish short setup guides.

Subscribe!

ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout EA

A precision-built trading system that captures volatility breakouts during key market sessions while maintaining strict prop-firm rule protection.

No martingale. No grid. Fully automated risk control.

Input Overview

General Trading Inputs

Magic Number – unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades.

Lot Size – fixed volume for each trade.

Stop Loss (%) – stop loss distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

Take Profit (%) – take profit distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

Range Inputs

Range Start (minutes) – minute of the day when range calculation begins.

Range Duration (minutes) – period over which the range high/low is measured.

Range Close (minutes) – time when the EA stops trading the range (–1 = off).

Breakout Mode

Mode 0 (ONE_SIGNAL) – trade immediately when price breaks the range.

Mode 1 (TWO_SIGNALS) – trade only after breakout confirmation.

Range Days

Monday–Friday toggles – choose which weekdays to trade.

(Example: disable Friday if you avoid end-of-week volatility.)

Prop Firm Account Protection

IsPropAccount – enables prop-firm safety module.

Initial Balance / Profit Target – used to monitor challenge progress.

Start of Challenge / Length – sets challenge start date and duration.

MaxDDay / MaxDDWeek / MaxDDMonth / MaxDDTotal – automatic trading stop if equity drawdown exceeds configured limits.

Dashboard Settings

Show Dashboard – display on-chart stats and status.

Dashboard X / Y / Width / Height – position and size controls.

Display Settings