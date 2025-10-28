The ORB Guardian MT4

Symbol: Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD)
Timeframe: M5 – M15
Type: Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor)
Single order trading support: YES
Minimum deposit: 500 USD (or equivalent in another currency)
Compatible with ANY broker: YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT)
Run without prior setup: YES

If you’re interested in robust, challenge-friendly automated trading, subscribe to my channel.
I research practical algorithmic trading techniques, post free tools, and publish short setup guides.
Subscribe!

ORB Guardian – Opening Range Breakout EA

A precision-built trading system that captures volatility breakouts during key market sessions while maintaining strict prop-firm rule protection.
No martingale. No grid. Fully automated risk control.

Input Overview

General Trading Inputs

  • Magic Number – unique identifier to separate this EA’s trades.

  • Lot Size – fixed volume for each trade.

  • Stop Loss (%) – stop loss distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

  • Take Profit (%) – take profit distance as a percentage of the range (0 = off).

Range Inputs

  • Range Start (minutes) – minute of the day when range calculation begins.

  • Range Duration (minutes) – period over which the range high/low is measured.

  • Range Close (minutes) – time when the EA stops trading the range (–1 = off).

Breakout Mode

  • Mode 0 (ONE_SIGNAL) – trade immediately when price breaks the range.

  • Mode 1 (TWO_SIGNALS) – trade only after breakout confirmation.

Range Days

  • Monday–Friday toggles – choose which weekdays to trade.
    (Example: disable Friday if you avoid end-of-week volatility.)

Prop Firm Account Protection

  • IsPropAccount – enables prop-firm safety module.

  • Initial Balance / Profit Target – used to monitor challenge progress.

  • Start of Challenge / Length – sets challenge start date and duration.

  • MaxDDay / MaxDDWeek / MaxDDMonth / MaxDDTotal – automatic trading stop if equity drawdown exceeds configured limits.

Dashboard Settings

  • Show Dashboard – display on-chart stats and status.

  • Dashboard X / Y / Width / Height – position and size controls.

Display Settings

  • Background Color – dashboard background color.

  • ChartColorTradingOff / On – chart colors for disabled or active trading states.


Symbol:   Traded and tested on(USDJPY, US30, XAUUSD) Timeframe:  M5 – M15 Type:   Range Breakout + Prop Firm Protection (rule-based Expert Advisor) Single order trading support:   YES Minimum deposit:   500 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker:   YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, any symbol name, any GMT) Run without prior setup:   YES
