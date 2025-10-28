Tick Velocity Pro
- Sürüm: 4.0
🔥 Tick Velocity Pro — The Real-Time Market Pulse Indicator
Tick Velocity Pro is a next-generation tick-based momentum analyzer that converts raw tick data into a live market energy visualization.
It tracks the speed and direction of every price tick — showing whether buyers or sellers dominate — and transforms this into a clean, easy-to-read histogram.
⚙️ Core Concept
Each incoming tick is analyzed in real time:
📈 Upward ticks → Buyer momentum
📉 Downward ticks → Seller momentum
These are accumulated to build a dynamic dual-color histogram, providing instant insight into real-time order flow and pressure.
🚀 KEY FEATURES
1️⃣ Real-Time Velocity Engine
Continuously measures tick speed and direction.
This engine reacts instantly to micro price changes — far faster than candle-based indicators.
2️⃣ Adaptive Trading Styles
Four built-in adaptive modes automatically optimize the algorithm for your trading horizon:
🟡 Scalping — 100 ticks/bar (ultra-fast response)
🟢 Day Trading — 500 ticks/bar (balanced precision)
🔵 Swing Trading — 1000 ticks/bar (stable reliability)
🟣 Position Trading — 2000 ticks/bar (long-term consistency)
3️⃣ Enhanced Alert System
Detects five major market conditions:
-
🟢 Strong Uptrend — Sustained bullish dominance
-
🔴 Strong Downtrend — Sustained bearish dominance
-
🟡 Bullish Reversal — Upward shift confirmed
-
🔵 Bearish Reversal — Downward shift confirmed
⚡ Momentum Breakout — High-volatility acceleration zone
Each alert includes momentum %, confirmation bars, and consistency metrics — helping traders make confident decisions.
4️⃣ Comprehensive Status Panel
Displays real-time trading context:
Instantly see what the market is doing, what to do next, and how reliable the signal is.
5️⃣ Anti-Whipsaw Protection
Multi-bar confirmation logic ensures every signal is statistically consistent:
input int AnalysisBars = 5; input double TrendStrengthThreshold = 70.0; input int MinBarsForReversal = 3;
This dramatically reduces false alerts in ranging or noisy markets.
🏆 ADVANTAGES
Adaptive Across Market Conditions
Dynamically adjusts internal thresholds based on ATR and volatility:ComputeAdaptiveThresholds(); // Auto-calibrated per market condition
Non-Repainting Algorithm
✅ Histogram does not repaint
✅ Alerts stay fixed once triggered
✅ Momentum history remains verifiable
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
Works seamlessly on M1–D1 charts — automatically scales with trading style
-
Intuitive Interface
On-chart buttons to toggle Alert, Auto Mode, and Style
Real-time status panel and color-coded signals
-
Ultra-Light Performance
Timer-based updates minimize CPU load even on tick-heavy symbols (e.g. Gold, US30, BTCUSD)
⚠️ WHAT TO WATCH OUT FOR
1️⃣ Ranging Markets
❌ May trigger alternating buy/sell signals
✅ Use Swing or Position mode (500–1000 ticks) for more stable readings
2️⃣ High Tick Settings
❌ 2000 ticks/bar = slower but more stable signals
✅ Adjust to match your strategy and timeframe
3️⃣ Indicator Dependence
❌ Do not trade blindly on indicator output
✅ Combine with:
Price action structure
Support/resistance zones
Order block or market context
📈 HOW TO USE
Step 1 — Setup
Trading Style = DAY TRADING Ticks Per Bar = 500 Alert = ON Auto Mode = ON
Step 2 — Read the Status Panel
CONDITION: STRONG BULLISH → Bias BUY
ACTION: EXECUTE BUY → Confirmed entry
SIGNAL: STRONG BUY → Confidence high
MOMENTUM > 60% → Consistency confirmed
CONFIRMED ≥ 3 bars → Signal validated
Step 3 — Execute Trade
🟢 BUY when: Strong Bullish or Bullish Reversal
🔴 SELL when: Strong Bearish or Bearish Reversal
🎯 STRATEGY TEMPLATES
1️⃣ Trend Following
Wait for Strong Uptrend/Downtrend
Enter on small pullbacks
Target continuation structure
2️⃣ Reversal Trading
Wait for Bullish/Bearish Reversal
Confirm with price action
Target nearest S/R or imbalance
3️⃣ Momentum Breakout
Wait for Momentum Breakout alert
Enter on breakout confirmation
Target measured move projection
⚙️ Optimal Presets
For Beginners:
For Experts:
Trading Style = SWING Ticks Per Bar = 1000 Analysis Bars = 8 Trend Strength Threshold = 75.0 Min Bars For Reversal = 4
💡 FINAL NOTES
Tick Velocity Pro reveals the true heartbeat of the market by translating raw tick movement into a visual narrative of buyer–seller strength, momentum consistency, and directional conviction.
It does not predict price, but it measures real-time energy flow — helping you anticipate which side is taking control before the candle closes.
Combine it with solid trade management and structural confluence, and you’ll gain a unique, data-driven perspective on market behavior unseen by traditional indicators.
✅ No Repainting
✅ Auto-Adaptive
✅ Multi-Timeframe Ready
✅ Designed for Professional Traders