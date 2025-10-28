EA GOLD CatBoost Clusters Distance MA 3 GOLD operates on the Сatboost algorithm using clustering methods. The choice and construction of signs for learning is described in detail in my articles, which you can find below:





The adviser monitors the distance between the Moving Average indicators: 48, 144 and 720.





Recommendations:

Connection of the account through the Service Service. Will allow you to get an additional profit in the form of a return of the spread.

Currency vapors: XAUUSD.

Timframe: H1.

The spread is not important, the broker is not important.

Settings:

"----------- Open settings -----------" ";

Intensity - trade intensity;

"---------------lots settings -----------";

Maximumrisk - the maximum risk of 1 transaction (the number of strategies included);

Customlot - a fixed lot for a deal;

"------------Close settings-------------";

TakeProfit - fixed profit;

StopLoss - fixed loss;

"------------ Other settings ----------";

MaxSpread - the maximum spread of the opening of the position;

Slippage - slippage;

Magic - magic number;

Eacomment - is a commentary on positions (attention - do not change the comments to the positions. The adviser keeps records of comments.).



