Regal Trader EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 7 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 11
|Symbol
|XAUUSD / (GOLD) or GBPUSD or EURUSD or + ALL OTHER PAIRS
|Timeframe
|M1 (Mandatory) | 1 Minutes
|Type
|Artificial intelligence
|Single trading execution
|YES
|Minimum deposit
|500 USD +
|Compatible with ANY broker
|YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
|Run without prior setup
|YES
|PRICE: 684 USD
Purchase Notice:
Limited copies available — only the first 10 copies are offered at $684.
After such, price will adjust to $ 1 460 USD.
The EA includes comprehensive safety features - (SAFER EA) to protect capital during adverse market scenarios.
|https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ccRCqvrh-6M3tBSZx8uMVd-YZuZkNR7l/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=105649154436420181965&rtpof=true&sd=true
1. ADAPTIVE GRID STRATEGY
- Dynamic Grid Spacing with dual-step configuration (100/250 pips)
- Intelligent Lot Sizing that scales based on market conditions
- Auto-adjusting grid levels to optimize entry points
2. HYBRID CLOSING TECHNOLOGY
- Dual Closing Modes: Average Profit Taking & Partial Close Strategies
- AI-Powered Lot-Aware closure system dynamically adjusts profit targets
- Balance Growth Optimization reduces exposure as account grows
- Adaptive Position Sizing based on portfolio performance
- Auto-degression mechanism reduces risk during drawdown periods
- Maximum lot cap protection prevents over-exposure
4. SMART TRADE DIRECTION LOCK
- Consistent Trend Alignment maintains directional bias
- Automatic Reset when no positions are open
- Prevents counter-trend entries during grid operations
- Live Profit/Loss Display directly on chart
- Multi-trade closure tracking with visual feedback
- Account equity monitoring with percentage-based calculations
6. ADVANCED POSITION AVERAGING
- Weighted Average Pricing for optimal take profit placement
- Selective TP Modification only on key grid positions
- Intelligent profit locking while maintaining exposure
- Price Action Confirmation using previous candle analysis
- Multi-timeframe validation for entry signals
- Trend Filter Integration to avoid ranging markets
8. AUTOMATED VOLUME CONTROL
- Lot Size Validation against broker constraints
- Progressive Scaling based on grid depth
- Risk-adjusted position growth
9. PROFESSIONAL CHART INTEGRATION
- Custom Visual Interface with optimized color scheme
- Real-time trade annotations and performance metrics
- Clean, professional display for monitoring
10. ADAPTIVE SLIPPAGE HANDLING
- Market Condition Awareness with configurable slippage
- Intelligent Order Execution based on spread conditions
- Broker Compatibility across different execution models
|
Benefit-Focused:
Self-optimizing based on account performance