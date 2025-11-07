Regal Trader EA

Symbol XAUUSD / (GOLD) or GBPUSD or EURUSD  or + ALL OTHER PAIRS
Timeframe M1 (Mandatory) | 1 Minutes 
Type Artificial intelligence
Single trading execution         YES
Minimum deposit 500 USD +
Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2- or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.)
Run without prior setup YES


PRICE: 684 USD

Purchase Notice:

Limited copies available — only the first 10 copies are offered at $684.

After such, price will adjust to $ 1 460 USD.


    The EA includes comprehensive safety features - (SAFER EA) to protect capital during adverse market scenarios.

     
    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1ccRCqvrh-6M3tBSZx8uMVd-YZuZkNR7l/edit?usp=sharing&amp;ouid=105649154436420181965&rtpof=true&sd=true

    1. ADAPTIVE GRID STRATEGY

    • Dynamic Grid Spacing with dual-step configuration (100/250 pips)
    • Intelligent Lot Sizing that scales based on market conditions
    • Auto-adjusting grid levels to optimize entry points


    2. HYBRID CLOSING TECHNOLOGY

    • Dual Closing Modes: Average Profit Taking & Partial Close Strategies
    • AI-Powered Lot-Aware closure system dynamically adjusts profit targets
    • Balance Growth Optimization reduces exposure as account grows
    3. DYNAMIC RISK MANAGEMENT

    • Adaptive Position Sizing based on portfolio performance
    • Auto-degression mechanism reduces risk during drawdown periods
    • Maximum lot cap protection prevents over-exposure


    4. SMART TRADE DIRECTION LOCK

    • Consistent Trend Alignment maintains directional bias
    • Automatic Reset when no positions are open
    • Prevents counter-trend entries during grid operations
    5. REAL-TIME PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS

    • Live Profit/Loss Display directly on chart
    • Multi-trade closure tracking with visual feedback
    • Account equity monitoring with percentage-based calculations


    6. ADVANCED POSITION AVERAGING

    • Weighted Average Pricing for optimal take profit placement
    • Selective TP Modification only on key grid positions
    • Intelligent profit locking while maintaining exposure
    7. MARKET STRUCTURE INTEGRATION

    • Price Action Confirmation using previous candle analysis
    • Multi-timeframe validation for entry signals
    • Trend Filter Integration to avoid ranging markets


    8. AUTOMATED VOLUME CONTROL

    • Lot Size Validation against broker constraints
    • Progressive Scaling based on grid depth
    • Risk-adjusted position growth


    9. PROFESSIONAL CHART INTEGRATION

    • Custom Visual Interface with optimized color scheme
    • Real-time trade annotations and performance metrics
    • Clean, professional display for monitoring


    10. ADAPTIVE SLIPPAGE HANDLING

    • Market Condition Awareness with configurable slippage
    • Intelligent Order Execution based on spread conditions
    • Broker Compatibility across different execution models

    Benefit-Focused:

    Self-optimizing based on account performance
    Multi-strategy hybrid approach
    Professional-grade risk controls
    Transparent real-time reporting

