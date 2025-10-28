Candle Sync Pro EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Andri Maulana
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Introducing Candle Sync Pro EA, your ultimate solution for smarter, more profitable gold trading! This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to synchronize with market dynamics, offering you a cutting-edge advantage without complex strategies. It’s been meticulously optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe, making it ready to deploy directly onto your charts for immediate use. Say goodbye to risky Martingale or Grid systems – Candle Sync Pro EA focuses on robust, reliable entry and exit signals.
Why Choose Candle Sync Pro EA?
-
Intelligent Candle Synchronization: Our unique "Candle Sync" system analyzes price action across multiple timeframes, identifying high-probability entry points based on synchronized candle patterns. This means you're trading with the market's true momentum, not against it.
-
Dynamic Risk Management: Protect your capital with an adaptive risk management system. You can set a risk percentage per trade, and the EA will automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on current market conditions and trade probability.
-
ATR Trailing Stop with Activation: Lock in profits effectively with an advanced ATR-based trailing stop. It only activates once your trade reaches a certain profit threshold, ensuring you capture significant moves while minimizing exposure.
-
Daily Cut-Loss Protection: Prevent excessive losses on any given day with a customizable daily cut-loss percentage. The EA monitors your equity and can automatically stop trading and close positions if a predefined drawdown is reached, preserving your trading capital.
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on M5: This EA is pre-configured and thoroughly optimized for trading Gold on the 5-minute timeframe, providing a plug-and-play solution for gold traders.
-
No Risky Strategies: Trade with peace of mind. Candle Sync Pro EA explicitly avoids dangerous Martingale and Grid trading techniques, focusing instead on consistent, sustainable growth.
-
EMA Trend Filtering: Ensure your trades align with the broader market trend using an EMA filter, allowing the EA to only take trades in the direction of the dominant trend on a higher timeframe.
-
Clear Information Display: Stay informed with an on-chart display of critical trading information, including daily balance, equity, spread, and cut-loss status, all color-coded for quick understanding.
Ready to transform your gold trading?
Candle Sync Pro EA is designed for traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. It’s engineered to be effective and easy to use, providing a professional-grade tool without the need for constant monitoring.
Download Candle Sync Pro EA today and experience the future of intelligent gold trading!
Candle Sync Pro EA Parameters:
Here are the key parameters you can customize to tailor Candle Sync Pro EA to your trading style:
-
RiskPercentage:
-
Description: The percentage of your account equity you're willing to risk per trade. Set to 0 to disable dynamic lot sizing and use a fixed lot size.
-
Default: 2.5
-
-
Lots:
-
Description: Fixed lot size to use if RiskPercentage is set to 0.
-
Default: 0.1
-
-
StartHour:
-
Description: The hour (0-23) when the EA should begin looking for trades.
-
Default: 0 (midnight)
-
-
EndHour:
-
Description: The hour (0-23) when the EA should stop looking for new trades. Trades currently open will be managed until closed.
-
Default: 23 (11 PM)
-
-
ATRPeriod:
-
Description: Period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, used to check market volatility.
-
Default: 14
-
-
ATRThreshold:
-
Description: Minimum ATR value required for the EA to consider opening new trades. Helps avoid choppy, low-volatility markets.
-
Default: 0.0015
-
-
magicNumber:
-
Description: Unique identifier for trades opened by this EA. Important if running multiple EAs on the same account.
-
Default: 99999
-
-
EMAPeriod:
-
Description: Period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) used as a trend filter.
-
Default: 150
-
-
EMA_Timeframe:
-
Description: Timeframe for the EMA trend filter (e.g., PERIOD_D1 for Daily, PERIOD_H4 for H4).
-
Default: PERIOD_D1
-
-
DailyCutLossPercent:
-
Description: Percentage of your daily starting balance that, if lost, will trigger the EA to stop trading for the day and close all open positions. Set to 0 to disable.
-
Default: 8.0
-
-
HigherTF:
-
Description: The higher timeframe (in minutes) used for the Candle Sync Pro system's multi-timeframe analysis.
-
Default: 60 (H1)
-
-
EnableSignals:
-
Description: Toggle to enable or disable trading signals from the Candle Sync Pro system.
-
Default: true
-
-
ColorUp:
-
Description: Color for bullish candles (for internal calculation and visualization purposes, if applicable).
-
Default: Green
-
-
ColorDown:
-
Description: Color for bearish candles (for internal calculation and visualization purposes, if applicable).
-
Default: Red
-
-
ATR_Trailing_Period:
-
Description: ATR period specifically for the trailing stop calculation.
-
Default: 14
-
-
ATR_Trailing_Multiplier:
-
Description: Multiplier applied to the ATR value to determine the trailing stop distance from the current price.
-
Default: 9.0
-
-
ATR_Profit_Multiplier:
-
Description: Multiplier applied to the ATR value to determine the profit level at which the trailing stop becomes active.
-
Default: 4
-
-
DayRange:
-
Description: Number of past days to consider for calculating the average daily range, used in Take Profit calculation.
-
Default: 8
-