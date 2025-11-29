Chart Apply Template
- Yardımcı programlar
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Sürüm: 1.0
Chart Apply Template is a tool that allows users to apply a template to all active (open) charts in the terminal.
MT5 script for applying a template to the entire screen. Drag the script to the chart and enter the template name (without ‘.tpl’).
Please be patient and wait for the script to generate and load the template. If you click on one of the charts too quickly, you will interrupt the process and may cause the MT5 platform to crash.