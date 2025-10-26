OneMinuteTrendKing

The current price of gold is destined to fluctuate greatly every day. In the past, the price was around $2000, fluctuating by only one percent to around $20. Now, the price is over $4000, fluctuating by one percent to over $40. Therefore, we need a technical indicator specifically for the current market. After years of short-term trading, we have accumulated rich experience and converted it into code for all professional traders or novice traders to have a reference. The current market trading can be done in one minute cycles, 5-minute cycles, and I suggest using 1-minute cycles. This technical indicator can be suitable for trading in various cycles through parameter settings. The default parameters are now suitable for 1-minute cycles. I hope you can use it. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me. I wish you all the best. Get rich.
Pricechannelstop
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
One minute cycle doubling king
Dong Liang Zheng
Uzman Danışmanlar
I have 5 years of practical experience and have never made a profit. I have suffered huge losses and always cannot escape the influence of emotions. Every time I have to hold heavy positions for nothing, or open positions randomly if I can't control it. I have specially developed a gold 1-minute trading cycle suitable for the public to achieve stable profits, which is about 1 times a month. The parameters need to be set properly. I hope interested friends can contact me. I will release the test
Trendlordking
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
UltraHMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
Pricechannelstop001
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
This technical indicator is particularly suitable for short-term traders, as it can quickly reflect the starting point and reversal of the trend. The red beads represent the rise and the green beads represent the fall, which can clearly and timely reflect the current market situation. The source code price can be calculated separately. If you need it, please contact us
Trendlordking01
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
This technical indicator is suitable for foreign exchange and precious metal trading, featuring low noise. Red indicates a downtrend, while green represents an uptrend. Utilizing advanced technology and years of trading experience, it eliminates noise to form smooth curves, making it ideal for trend-following traders. It provides clear trend identification and offers straightforward entry and exit conditions for traders. Source code is available upon request. For further assistance or other serv
HMABreakthroughSystem
Dong Liang Zheng
Göstergeler
This is a professional trader's breakthrough system indicator that can be used for trading in various categories. Using the Hull moving average to create trend charts and provide price pressure and support positions, it provides traders with trading references for each cycle. Welcome to use it, if you have any questions, please contact us. The last 50 candlesticks for price pressure and support settings can be reset according to your needs
