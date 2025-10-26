Gann PTV Forecast

Gann_PTV_Forecast: Declassified Market Code! 

Take a look at the FUTURE prices with the power of legends! The Gann_PTV_Forecast indicator is not just a tool, it is your personal decoder of market geometry, embodying the brilliant works of William Delbert Gann and Bradley S. Cowan.

It is based ON A SYNTHESIS OF SKILL:

Gann geometry: Precise angles constructed according to the unique rules of the master form a dynamic grid of support/resistance and set the rhythm of price movement over time. Cowan's Numerology: Bradley Cowan's Secret Cycles, Vibrations, and Numerical Patterns are integrated to identify key stress points (PTV - Price Time Velocity) and potential market reversal zones. Mathematical Precision: Complex calculations of PTV (Price-Time Velocity) are performed at the junction of these two systems, identifying the moments when the geometry of space (price) and time resonates.

What is he DOING?

Gann_PTV_Forecast predicts and visualizes MT4 on the chart:

The key levels of PTV are the points where geometric Gann angles and Cowan numerological cycles converge, signaling the maximum potential for a reversal or acceleration of the trend. The formed arc Clearly shows the vector of PTV strength – from where the market is most likely to move in the opposite direction after reaching a critical point. ,

Your KEY ADVANTAGE:

Seeing THE INVISIBLE: Discover the hidden structure of the market by synthesizing two powerful techniques. Anticipate, not Catch Up: Get signals about potential reversals BEFORE they become apparent to the crowd. Trade with CONFIDENCE: Make decisions backed by the mathematics of Gann geometry and Cowan's numerological logic.

Gann_PTV_Forecast is not an indicator, it is YOUR KEY to understanding the fundamental forces that control price and time in financial markets. Unlock the potential of PTV and start trading according to the rules of Gunn and Cowan TODAY!

