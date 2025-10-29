PipRoundedCandles rounds OHLC prices to the nearest pip interval and displays color-coded candles, helping traders quickly visualize key price levels for better entry and exit decisions.





Features:

Rounds OHLC prices to nearest N pips.

Color-coded candles: bullish and bearish.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Adjustable pip rounding.

Non-repainting, lightweight, real-time updates.





Parameters: Parameter Default Description Round price to nearest N pips 10 Round candle prices to nearest N pips (10 = 1 pip for EURUSD 5-digit). Bullish candle color

clrDodgerBlue

Color of bullish candles.

Bearish candle color clrTomato Color of bearish candles.





Why Round Candle Prices?

PipRoundedCandles is a simple, yet powerful tool designed to visualize key price levels and market trends by rounding OHLC prices to the nearest pip interval. While it does not provide buy/sell signals on its own, it becomes a highly effective tool when combined with other indicators, such as Bollinger Bands or Moving Averages applied to pip-rounded candles.





Practical Uses

1. Filter Price Action:

Customize candle rounding to any pip interval of your choice. For example, rounding to 1 pip highlights small gaps, while larger intervals can emphasize significant price patterns, such as FVGs, liquidity sweeps, or other market structures.

2. Visualize Market Volatility:

During low-volatility sessions, standard candle charts can appear flat and difficult to interpret. PipRoundedCandles reduces visual noise by simplifying candle heights, allowing you to quickly identify periods of high and low volatility at a glance.









Conclusion

PipRoundedCandles is an essential visualization tool for traders who want a clearer view of market structure and price action. By highlighting rounded candle levels, it helps traders filter noise, spot patterns, and better understand market volatility, making it a perfect companion to your existing trading strategy.