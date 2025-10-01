Are you tired of losing sleep worrying about forbidden news times or market spikes? 😴 Have you experienced the devastating moment when a sudden volatility wick breaches your Max Drawdown rule, forcing you to lose your funded account or challenge? 💔 Are you constantly checking your terminal, living in fear that your high-performing EA might violate a Daily Loss Limit or the stricter Trailing Drawdown? 🥶 Do you find the complexity of setting simultaneous rules—like Daily Loss and Overall Peak DD—too risky to manage manually? 😵 Did a simple platform glitch or a power outage once reset your entire trading state, causing you to lose accurate tracking of your peak equity? 💾 Are you frustrated with generic risk tools that don't understand the nuanced compliance rules of professional proprietary trading? ❌ If you answered **YES** to any of these questions, you understand that success in prop trading isn't just about winning trades—it's about **flawless compliance**. Stop the fear. Stop the constant monitoring. It's time to install your digital supervisor.

Welcome to **PropFirmManager V1.01**, the essential Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to enforce the complex, non-negotiable rules of proprietary trading firms. This is not a trading strategy—it is a **Global Risk Supervisor** that actively monitors your account 24/5 and performs automated emergency shutdowns to keep you compliant and safe from instant failure.

I. Technical Architecture: Superior Dual-Layer Risk Enforcement

Version 1.01 is engineered in MQL5 to address the critical, often neglected, failure points in proprietary trading challenges. Its technical design prioritizes robustness, state persistence, and failsafe execution. We ensure that once your rules are input, they are enforced with uncompromising authority.

1. The Power of Dual-Layer Drawdown Monitoring: Equity vs. Balance 🧠

Prop firms deploy two main drawdown methodologies. The **PropFirmManager V1.01** allows you to configure both, ensuring no rule is ever breached by accident. You can simultaneously monitor and enforce the limits required by the strictest firms.

Global Peak Equity Protection (Trailing Drawdown): This is the gold standard for trailing DD. The manager tracks your account's absolute highest **Equity Peak** ( g_peakEquity ) achieved in history and calculates your maximum allowed drawdown from that peak. If EquityDDActive is true, the EA constantly monitors your distance from the historical maximum. **This is crucial for challenges involving "maximum trailing drawdown."**

This is the gold standard for trailing DD. The manager tracks your account's absolute highest **Equity Peak** ( ) achieved in history and calculates your maximum allowed drawdown from that peak. If is true, the EA constantly monitors your distance from the historical maximum. **This is crucial for challenges involving "maximum trailing drawdown."** Daily Baseline Protection (Daily Drawdown): Essential for daily loss limits. The monitor establishes a new **Baseline Balance** (defined by BaselineHour/Minute —typically 00:00 server time) and monitors losses against that specific daily starting point. This prevents you from losing more than your daily allowance (e.g., 3% or 4%) in a single session.

Essential for daily loss limits. The monitor establishes a new **Baseline Balance** (defined by —typically 00:00 server time) and monitors losses against that specific daily starting point. This prevents you from losing more than your daily allowance (e.g., 3% or 4%) in a single session. The system employs a smart logic check in the OnInit() function: if both protections are enabled, the EA confirms the state and proceeds, allowing the simultaneous operation of these independent checks. The first check to fail triggers the emergency cut, offering ultimate protection.

2. Failsafe State Persistence and Non-Destructive Operation 💾

Platform restarts, terminal updates, or broker connection issues often wipe out transient data, leading to instant failure if peak/baseline tracking is lost. PropFirmManager V1.01 uses file-based persistence for guaranteed state recovery.

Guaranteed Resilience: Critical variables, including the precise time and value of the **Equity Peak** ( g_peakEquity ) and the **Daily Baseline** ( baselineBalance ), are continuously written to dedicated **binary data files** ( PropFirmMonitor_State.dat ).

Critical variables, including the precise time and value of the **Equity Peak** ( ) and the **Daily Baseline** ( ), are continuously written to dedicated **binary data files** ( ). Non-Destructive Reload: Upon any restart, the LoadStateFromFile() function instantly re-initializes these values from the file, ensuring that your Drawdown metrics are never accidentally reset or lost. Your history is preserved.

Upon any restart, the function instantly re-initializes these values from the file, ensuring that your Drawdown metrics are never accidentally reset or lost. Your history is preserved. News SL/TP Record Storage: A separate file ( PropFirmMonitor_NewsSLTP.dat ) stores the original Stop Loss and Take Profit values of positions modified during news events, guaranteeing accurate restoration even if the terminal is closed during the news window.

3. Uncompromising Emergency Closure Mechanism 🛑

When a violation occurs, the system moves from monitoring to execution, triggering a fast, guaranteed, and repeated position closure process to comply with the rules instantly.

The OnCutTriggered() Protocol: This critical function is the final authority. It immediately sets the g_trading_blocked = true state and saves it to the file, guaranteeing that no further orders can be opened.

This critical function is the final authority. It immediately sets the state and saves it to the file, guaranteeing that no further orders can be opened. Robust Retry Loop: The CloseAllPositions() function enters a aggressive **while loop** that iterates repeatedly for a defined duration ( MaxCloseAttemptDurationSeconds , default 60 seconds). This ensures every open position is targeted multiple times, dramatically reducing the risk of a closure failure due to market rapid movement or server lag.

The function enters a aggressive **while loop** that iterates repeatedly for a defined duration ( , default 60 seconds). This ensures every open position is targeted multiple times, dramatically reducing the risk of a closure failure due to market rapid movement or server lag. Minimized Slippage: The internal CTrade object is configured with MaxSlippagePoints and uses **FOK (Fill or Kill)** order filling, prioritizing closure speed and reliable execution over waiting for ideal price filling during crisis moments.

4. Advanced News and Market Condition Management 📰

Minimize exposure to prohibited trading times and market anomalies with 10 flexible scheduling slots.

10 Configurable News Windows: Define the exact start and end times for up to 10 high-impact events (NFP, CPI, etc.). The EA automatically recognizes these windows.

Define the exact start and end times for up to 10 high-impact events (NFP, CPI, etc.). The EA automatically recognizes these windows. SL/TP Mitigation: During active news windows, the EA removes SL/TP from all open positions to shield them from spread spikes, then uses the persistent records to **restore the original SL/TP** once the news period has passed.

During active news windows, the EA removes SL/TP from all open positions to shield them from spread spikes, then uses the persistent records to **restore the original SL/TP** once the news period has passed. Spread Check Enforcement: The manager continuously checks the current spread against your maximum tolerance ( InpMaxSpreadPoints ). If breached, it prevents new positions from opening, protecting you from trading illiquid or high-cost market conditions.

The manager continuously checks the current spread against your maximum tolerance ( ). If breached, it prevents new positions from opening, protecting you from trading illiquid or high-cost market conditions. News Cut Override: The NewsAllowDDCuts parameter gives you granular control: keep the DD cut active during news ( true ) or temporarily suspend the cut logic to avoid volatile closures ( false ).

5. Comprehensive Diagnostics and Real-Time UI 🛠️

The system provides an immediate visual and textual feedback loop for all critical metrics.

Auto-Scaling UI: The on-chart panel is dynamic, adjusting its size and font ( CalculateOptimalScaling() ) based on your chart window height, ensuring readability on any screen resolution.

The on-chart panel is dynamic, adjusting its size and font ( ) based on your chart window height, ensuring readability on any screen resolution. Real-Time Exposure: Displays current P/L (Profit/Loss) and total volume by symbol, alongside a percentage P/L difference from the selected reference point (Peak or Baseline).

Displays current P/L (Profit/Loss) and total volume by symbol, alongside a percentage P/L difference from the selected reference point (Peak or Baseline). Emergency Panel: When blocked, a dedicated, high-visibility panel appears with the exact **reason** ( g_block_reason ) and the **time of violation** ( g_block_time ).

When blocked, a dedicated, high-visibility panel appears with the exact **reason** ( ) and the **time of violation** ( ). DEBUG MODE (Essential for Testing): The EnableDebugMode input activates a special **Debug Controls** panel with one-click buttons to simulate critical states (Force Block, Reset Peak, Reset Baseline) for safe stress-testing of your setup.

III. User Guide: Step-by-Step Configuration Based on Inputs ⚙️

Use the following guide, corresponding directly to the inputs window (images 1 & 2), to configure PropFirmManager V1.01 with precision. Incorrect input configuration will lead to inaccurate risk monitoring.

Step 1: Core Mode and Interface (Image 1)

A. LOGIC MODE Selection BALANCE_BASED_MODE / EQUITY_BASED_MODE : Set **ONE** to true . If your primary constraint is **Daily Loss**, choose BALANCE. If it is **Trailing Drawdown** from peak, choose EQUITY. B. UI General Appearance & Scaling This group allows you to customize the look and position of the on-chart panel. CenterPanel : If true , the panel is centered on the chart. If false , it uses the pixel coordinates defined in PanelXPos and PanelYPos (default top-left).

If , the panel is centered on the chart. If , it uses the pixel coordinates defined in and (default top-left). Color Settings: You have full control over the color palette (Status, Warning, Danger, etc.). Use Orange for ColorWarning and Black / Blue for backgrounds and highlights to match the preferred theme.

You have full control over the color palette (Status, Warning, Danger, etc.). Use for and / for backgrounds and highlights to match the preferred theme. AutoHideOldNews : If true (default is false in code, adjust as per preference), the UI will hide News Windows that have already passed, keeping the monitor clean.

Step 2: Defining Drawdown Rules (Image 1)

A. Daily Baseline Protection Configuration Match these values to your firm's **Daily Loss** rules (e.g., typically 3% to 5%): BalanceDDPerc : Input the percentage for the Maximum Daily Drawdown. E.g., 3.0 .

Input the percentage for the Maximum Daily Drawdown. E.g., . BaselineHour / BaselineMinute : **Critical setting.** Set the hour (0-23) and minute (0-59) when the Daily Drawdown limit resets on your **broker's server time**. E.g., 0 and 0 for midnight reset.

**Critical setting.** Set the hour (0-23) and minute (0-59) when the Daily Drawdown limit resets on your **broker's server time**. E.g., and for midnight reset. BalanceTargetActive / BalanceTargetPerc : Enable and set a target if you wish to enforce a daily profit lock. B. Global Peak Equity Protection Configuration Match these values to your firm's **Overall/Trailing Drawdown** rules (e.g., typically 5% to 10%): EquityDDPerc : Input the percentage for the Maximum Overall/Trailing Drawdown. E.g., 5.0 .

Input the percentage for the Maximum Overall/Trailing Drawdown. E.g., . EquityTargetActive / EquityTargetPerc : Enable and set a target for the overall profit objective (e.g., 10% to pass the challenge). C. News Cut Override NewsAllowDDCuts : Set to true (default) to allow Drawdown closure during news (safer for overall compliance). Set to false to prevent the DD cut during news, relying only on the SL/TP removal.

Step 3: Trading & Emergency Settings (Image 2)

A. Trade Execution Failsafe MaxSlippagePoints : Set max slippage for the CTrade object (default 20 points).

Set max slippage for the CTrade object (default 20 points). MaxCloseAttemptDurationSeconds : Define the duration (default 60 seconds) the EA will keep trying to close all positions during a violation.

Define the duration (default 60 seconds) the EA will keep trying to close all positions during a violation. CloseRetryDelayMs : The milliseconds delay (default 1000ms) between aggressive closing attempts. B. Market Condition Filters InpMaxSpreadPoints / EnforceSpreadCheck : Set the maximum allowed spread (in points) before the system automatically blocks new entry attempts. E.g., 200 points (2 pips).

Set the maximum allowed spread (in points) before the system automatically blocks new entry attempts. E.g., points (2 pips). MaxOpenPositions : Sets the limit on the total number of open positions allowed.

Step 4: News Window Definition (Image 2)

A. Defining Windows 1 through 10 This is where you tell the EA exactly when high-impact news occurs (using the broker's server time). By default, all 10 windows are false/inactive. NewsXActive : Set to true to enable a window.

Set to to enable a window. NewsXStart / NewsXEnd : Input the precise **Date, Hour, and Minute** for the restriction period. Use the D'YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS' format. Example: D'2025.10.01 08:00:00' to start on October 1st at 8:00 AM server time.

Step 5: Diagnostics and Live Control

A. Debug and Manual Overrides EnableDebugMode : Set to true to reveal the chart buttons for manual control.

Set to to reveal the chart buttons for manual control. TimerIntervalSeconds : Sets how often (in seconds) the main risk check loop runs (default 5 seconds). CAUTION: Use the on-chart **UNBLOCK TRADING** button only after a violation when you are prepared to accept the **current equity as the new peak/baseline**. This action permanently resets your reference point.

