Golden Shark EA is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system avoids overreacting to noise and does not use high-frequency approaches, focusing instead on controlled trading cycles triggered by pre-defined conditions.

Each trade is initiated within a scenario-based approach based on internal filters, price levels, and volatility context. The logic does not employ martingale, grid, or position buildup methods, ensuring predictable system behavior as market conditions change.

The advisor uses fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for each trade, supporting a consistent risk management approach. This design allows for efficient operation with brokers offering market execution and adapts to various capital allocation conditions. Execution remains stable and continuous, regardless of external indicators and market noise.

Current price will be increased. Limited offer: $99

Key Features

Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe

Works with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

No martingale, grid, hedging, or volume buildup

Not dependent on news, indicators, or third-party data feeds

Compatible with ECN/STP brokers with market execution

Account type - any

Recommendations for use

Recommended timeframe: H1

Minimum capital: from $100

Optimal conditions: brokers with low spreads and fast order processing

Parameters