Beyond Dreams

🎯 What This Indicator Now Does:

BUY Signals (Green Arrows):

  • Regular BUY 🟢: Single confirmation signals

  • Strong BUY 💚: Multiple confirmations (more reliable)

    🎯 QUICK GUIDE:

    👍 THUMBS UP = BUY Signal

    • Meaning: Strong buy recommendation

    • When: Multiple bullish conditions align

    • Action: Consider buying/long position

    ⬆️ ARROW UP = BUY Signal

    • Meaning: Buy entry point

    • When: Price crosses above regression line + momentum confirms

    • Action: Potential buy opportunity 

      🎯 GREEN CHECK MARK = CONFIRMED BUY SIGNAL

      What It Means:✔️ CHECK MARK

      • ✅ Buy signal has been CONFIRMED

      • ✅ Multiple indicators now agree

      • ✅ Higher probability trade

      • ✅ Safer entry point

SELL Signals (Red Arrows):

  • Regular SELL 🔴: Single confirmation signals

  • Strong SELL ❤️: Multiple confirmations (more reliable)

    👎 THUMBS DOWN (if used)

    • Meaning: Strong sell signal or exit signal

    • When it appears: Multiple bearish confirmations

    • Action: Consider selling or shorting

    • Strength: Usually stronger than regular sell arrow

    ❌ X MARK (if used)

    • Meaning: Exit position or cancel signal

    • When it appears: When to close trades

    • Action: Close your position

    • Common uses: Stop loss hit, take profit, or trend reversal

    🔻 DOWN ARROWS

    • Meaning: Sell/short entry signal

    • When it appears: Bearish conditions confirmed

    • Action: Consider entering short position

    • Strength: Regular sell signal

Signal Logic:

  1. Price crosses above/below regression lines

  2. Bounces from support/resistance levels

  3. Trend confirmation

  4. Multiple timeframe alignment

📍 How to Read the Arrows:

  • Green Up Arrow ↑ = BUY here

  • Dark Green Special Arrow ⬆️ = STRONG BUY (better entry)

  • Red Down Arrow ↓ = SELL here

  • Dark Red Special Arrow ⬇️ = STRONG SELL (better entry)

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Timeframe: H1 or higher for better signals

  • 5 minute timeframe for scalping ( I use this )

  • Lookback: 50-200 bars

  • Use with: Price action confirmation

  • Risk Management: Always use stop loss!

💡 Trading Tips:

  1. Wait for Strong BUY/SELL signals when possible

  2. Enter on candle close after signal appears

  3. Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)

  4. Combine with other indicators for confirmation

    🔔 Professional Alerts:

    • Popup & Sound notifications

    • Email alerts for important signals

    • Customizable alert conditions

    • Signal strength-based alerts

    💡 WHY THIS IS "THE BEST":

    1. Institutional Quality - Uses professional trading algorithms

    2. Risk-Aware - Built-in risk management features

    3. Statistically Sound - Confidence intervals, regression analysis

    4. Multi-Timeframe - Works on all timeframes

    5. Customizable - Extensive input parameters

    6. Reliable - Signal validation and filtering

    7. Professional - Clean code, proper error handling

    This is the kind of indicator that professional traders and hedge funds would actually use. It's not just arrows on a chart - it's a complete trading system with proper risk management and statistical analysis.

    Ready for live trading with proper risk management! 🎯

















































Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Quantum Mechanics AI
Marc Henning Hruschka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Mechanics AI – Altın (XAUUSD) Hassas Ticaret Altın (XAUUSD) piyasası güçlü trendleri ve ani, öngörülemez dalgalanmalarıyla ünlüdür. Birçok yatırımcı bu potansiyele ilgi duyar, ancak piyasadaki karmaşıklıkla başa çıkmakta zorlanır. Quantum Mechanics AI , altının benzersiz hareketlerini analiz etmek ve onlardan kazanç sağlamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış ileri seviye bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor / EA). Bu yapay zeka, piyasaya tek yönlü bakmak yerine fiyat hareketi, volatilit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt