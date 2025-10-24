Beyond Dreams
- Göstergeler
- Marc Henning Hruschka
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
🎯 What This Indicator Now Does:
BUY Signals (Green Arrows):
-
Regular BUY 🟢: Single confirmation signals
-
Strong BUY 💚: Multiple confirmations (more reliable)
🎯 QUICK GUIDE:
👍 THUMBS UP = BUY Signal
-
Meaning: Strong buy recommendation
-
When: Multiple bullish conditions align
-
Action: Consider buying/long position
⬆️ ARROW UP = BUY Signal
-
Meaning: Buy entry point
-
When: Price crosses above regression line + momentum confirms
-
Action: Potential buy opportunity
🎯 GREEN CHECK MARK = CONFIRMED BUY SIGNAL
What It Means:✔️ CHECK MARK
-
✅ Buy signal has been CONFIRMED
-
✅ Multiple indicators now agree
-
✅ Higher probability trade
-
✅ Safer entry point
-
-
SELL Signals (Red Arrows):
-
Regular SELL 🔴: Single confirmation signals
-
Strong SELL ❤️: Multiple confirmations (more reliable)
👎 THUMBS DOWN (if used)
-
Meaning: Strong sell signal or exit signal
-
When it appears: Multiple bearish confirmations
-
Action: Consider selling or shorting
-
Strength: Usually stronger than regular sell arrow
❌ X MARK (if used)
-
Meaning: Exit position or cancel signal
-
When it appears: When to close trades
-
Action: Close your position
-
Common uses: Stop loss hit, take profit, or trend reversal
🔻 DOWN ARROWS
-
Meaning: Sell/short entry signal
-
When it appears: Bearish conditions confirmed
-
Action: Consider entering short position
-
Strength: Regular sell signal
-
Signal Logic:
-
Price crosses above/below regression lines
-
Bounces from support/resistance levels
-
Trend confirmation
-
Multiple timeframe alignment
📍 How to Read the Arrows:
-
Green Up Arrow ↑ = BUY here
-
Dark Green Special Arrow ⬆️ = STRONG BUY (better entry)
-
Red Down Arrow ↓ = SELL here
-
Dark Red Special Arrow ⬇️ = STRONG SELL (better entry)
⚙️ Recommended Settings:
-
Timeframe: H1 or higher for better signals
-
5 minute timeframe for scalping ( I use this )
-
Lookback: 50-200 bars
-
Use with: Price action confirmation
-
Risk Management: Always use stop loss!
💡 Trading Tips:
-
Wait for Strong BUY/SELL signals when possible
-
Enter on candle close after signal appears
-
Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)
-
Combine with other indicators for confirmation
🔔 Professional Alerts:
-
Popup & Sound notifications
-
Email alerts for important signals
-
Customizable alert conditions
-
Signal strength-based alerts
💡 WHY THIS IS "THE BEST":
-
Institutional Quality - Uses professional trading algorithms
-
Risk-Aware - Built-in risk management features
-
Statistically Sound - Confidence intervals, regression analysis
-
Multi-Timeframe - Works on all timeframes
-
Customizable - Extensive input parameters
-
Reliable - Signal validation and filtering
-
Professional - Clean code, proper error handling
This is the kind of indicator that professional traders and hedge funds would actually use. It's not just arrows on a chart - it's a complete trading system with proper risk management and statistical analysis.
Ready for live trading with proper risk management! 🎯
