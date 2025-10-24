AurumTitanX is a professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. Built with institutional trading principles, this EA implements a sophisticated breakout strategy that captures significant gold price movements while maintaining strict risk control.

DOESN'T USE MARTINGALE

NO PRESETS NEEDED , LEAVE EVERYTHING AS IT IS , JUST CHANGE LOT SIZE BASED ON YOUR RISK

⚙️ Core Strategy

The EA employs a dual-period breakout system that identifies high-probability entry points:

Entry Logic : Monitors 20-period and 30-period price extremes to identify genuine breakouts

: Monitors 20-period and 30-period price extremes to identify genuine breakouts Smart Pending Orders : Uses BUYSTOP/SELLSTOP orders for precise market entry

: Uses BUYSTOP/SELLSTOP orders for precise market entry Monthly Levels : Incorporates monthly highs/lows as dynamic support/resistance for stop-loss placement

: Incorporates monthly highs/lows as dynamic support/resistance for stop-loss placement ATR Trailing Stop: Adaptive trailing stop using 25-period ATR with customizable coefficient (default: 2.8)

💰 Money Management Features

Risk-Based Position Sizing : Automatically calculates lot size based on account risk percentage

: Automatically calculates lot size based on account risk percentage Flexible Risk Settings : Default 1% risk per trade (fully adjustable)

: Default 1% risk per trade (fully adjustable) Maximum Lot Protection : Built-in safeguards against oversized positions

: Built-in safeguards against oversized positions Initial Capital Tracking: Optional feature to track performance from specific starting balance

🛡️ Risk Control & Safety

Dynamic Stop Loss : Uses monthly support/resistance levels for intelligent stop placement

: Uses monthly support/resistance levels for intelligent stop placement Profit Target System : Fixed profit targets with default 20 pips (adjustable)

: Fixed profit targets with default 20 pips (adjustable) Min/Max SL/PT Limits : Optional constraints to ensure reasonable risk/reward ratios

: Optional constraints to ensure reasonable risk/reward ratios Maximum Distance Filter : Prevents entries too far from market price

: Prevents entries too far from market price Daily Trade Limits: Optional maximum trades per day control

⏰ Time Management

Weekend Trading Control : Option to avoid weekend gaps

: Option to avoid weekend gaps End-of-Day Exit : Close positions at specified times

: Close positions at specified times Friday Exit Control : Special Friday session management

: Special Friday session management Time Range Filter : Trade only during optimal market hours

: Trade only during optimal market hours Order Expiration: Automatic cleanup of unfilled pending orders

📈 Performance Features

Multi-Year Proven Strategy : Backtested 2017-2025

: Backtested 2017-2025 Low Drawdown Design : Focus on capital preservation

: Focus on capital preservation Consistent Performance : Designed for steady growth rather than gambling

: Designed for steady growth rather than gambling Works with Any Broker: Compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers

🔧 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 4

: MetaTrader 4 Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : M15 (15 Minutes)

: M15 (15 Minutes) Minimum Deposit : $1,000 recommended (can work with less using micro lots)

: $1,000 recommended (can work with less using micro lots) Leverage : 1:100 or higher recommended

: 1:100 or higher recommended Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, etc.)

📊 Parameters Overview

Essential Settings:

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for trades (default: 11111)

CustomComment : Trade comment for tracking

Period1 : Fast breakout period (default: 20)

Period2 : Slow breakout period (default: 30)

ProfitTarget1 : Target in pips (default: 20)

TrailingStopCoef1 : ATR multiplier for trailing (default: 2.8)

Money Management:

UseMoneyManagement : Enable/disable auto lot sizing

mmRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade

mmMaxLots : Maximum allowed lot size

mmLotsIfNoMM : Fixed lot size if MM disabled

Time Filters:

DontTradeOnWeekends : Avoid weekend trading

ExitOnFriday : Close positions before weekend

LimitTimeRange : Trade only in specified hours

🚀 Quick Start Guide

Attach EA to XAUUSD M15 chart Set your preferred risk percentage (default 1%) Adjust MagicNumber if running multiple EAs Enable AutoTrading Monitor and let the EA work

⚠️ Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Gold trading involves substantial risk

Start with demo account to understand EA behavior

Regular monitoring recommended despite automation

VPS usage recommended for 24/5 operation





🎁 What You Get

✅ Fully automated Gold trading EA

✅ Detailed user manual

✅ Installation guide

✅ Recommended settings

✅ Free lifetime updates

✅ Email support

⭐ Why Choose Gold Titan Breakout?

Professional development using Quant Software

Clean, optimized code with error handling

Transparent strategy logic (no black box)

Regular updates based on market conditions



