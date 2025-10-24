Traders Risk and Ratio Assistant

Trader's Assistant Constant Risk and R:R

What It Is and How It Works

This is a semi-automatic trading panel that integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Its primary purpose is to assist you in placing orders with precisely controlled risk and significantly speed up your market entry process.

Key Features of the Tool:

Full Risk Control: The tool offers flexible risk management by allowing you to choose between defining your risk as a percentage of your account equity or as a fixed monetary amount (e.g., USD, EUR).

On-Chart Modification: Directly from the panel on the chart window, you can dynamically adjust both your Risk level and the desired Risk-to-Reward Ratio (R:R) .

Line-Based Order Setup: You define the positions for your Stop Loss (SL) and Entry Price (Open) using movable lines on the chart. Based on the distance between these lines, the program automatically calculates the appropriate Lot Size and sets the Take Profit (TP) level according to your chosen R:R.

Micro-Precision Adjustments: Dedicated + / - buttons allow for fine-tuning and precise movement of both the SL and Entry lines by a small, fixed step. This feature helps prevent accidental selection of system lines or nearby price levels.

All Order Types Supported: The panel handles all common order types, including instant execution (market), Limit orders, and Stop orders.

Language Version: Polish (Wersja językowa: język polski)