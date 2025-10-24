MyTradingDashboard

Overview: This package provides a professional Trading Dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 together with a companion Expert Advisor that executes the dashboard's close commands. The indicator provides a compact, draggable UI with account stats, a scrollable positions list, hover tooltips, and three safety-confirmed close buttons. The companion EA listens for the indicator's global-variable signals and executes closes with optional Symbol and Magic filters, allowing the EA to run alongside other EAs on the same chart.

Key features: - Draggable dashboard UI with minimize/maximize and persistent position. - Hover tooltips and hover-state UI feedback for all controls. - Click-to-close buttons with confirmation: Close All, Close Profitable, Close Losing. - Companion EA reads global-variable signals and closes trades with optional Symbol and Magic filters (works alongside other EAs). - Scrollable open-positions list with per-position P/L and account statistics (balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin level).



