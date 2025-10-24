MyTradingDashboard
- Göstergeler
- Lokoza Selby Mtshali
- Sürüm: 1.0
Overview: This package provides a professional Trading Dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 together with a companion Expert Advisor that executes the dashboard's close commands. The indicator provides a compact, draggable UI with account stats, a scrollable positions list, hover tooltips, and three safety-confirmed close buttons. The companion EA listens for the indicator's global-variable signals and executes closes with optional Symbol and Magic filters, allowing the EA to run alongside other EAs on the same chart.
Key features: - Draggable dashboard UI with minimize/maximize and persistent position. - Hover tooltips and hover-state UI feedback for all controls. - Click-to-close buttons with confirmation: Close All, Close Profitable, Close Losing. - Companion EA reads global-variable signals and closes trades with optional Symbol and Magic filters (works alongside other EAs). - Scrollable open-positions list with per-position P/L and account statistics (balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin level).
Note: If you want to use the three clos trade buttons you must purchase the EA that runs these three buttons. The reason the two products are separate is that you can't run two EAs in one chart.