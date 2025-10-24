XauUsd Lines is a precision-engineered indicator designed for traders seeking deeper insight into gold’s influence within market dynamics. It displays two advanced analytical lines in a separate window — a gold-weighted strength line and an inverse signal line — both normalized on a fixed 0–100 scale for easy interpretation.

This tool continuously adapts its readings to the changing behavior of XAUUSD, using a unique internal weighting system that enhances traditional strength signal with gold’s own price behavior. The result is a responsive visual representation of strength and counterforce that adjusts in real time to evolving conditions.

An integrated alert system notifies users when key crossovers occur, allowing for quick recognition of pivotal moments. Designed with smart recalculation and safety controls, it ensures smooth performance and stable visuals. XauUsd Lines offers traders a refined way to observe balance and shifts in gold-weighted market momentum.