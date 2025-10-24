PnF Bandit EA – The Next Generation of Point & Figure Trading

Precision. Structure. Adaptivity.

PnF Bandit EA brings back one of the most time-tested charting concepts – Point & Figure – reimagined for today’s market dynamics.

This expert advisor transforms the clean, rule-based logic of classical P&F into a fully automated, adaptive engine that reacts to real volatility and structural market shifts in real time.

🔹 Core Idea

Traditional Point & Figure analysis is renowned for its clarity: no noise, no time distortion, just pure price structure.

PnF Bandit EA builds on that foundation, using modern volatility-aware box sizing and adaptive trend logic to detect genuine reversals and breakouts — the kind of “true” trend turns that often lead the market before others even notice.

🔹 Engineered for Modern Markets

Adaptive Volatility Mapping: adjusts automatically to instrument behavior, keeping structure constant across forex, gold, and indices.

Dynamic Trade Management: trailing, break-even, and stop-control adjust intelligently to market rhythm.

Portfolio-Smart Logic: understands cross-symbol exposure and maintains balanced risk across multiple assets.

Signal Precision: trades only confirmed structure shifts – no guesswork, no noise.

🔹 Philosophy

PnF Bandit EA isn’t just another signal robot.

It’s a complete structural interpretation engine — a framework that merges the timeless clarity of Point & Figure with modern adaptive analytics.

Built for traders who value logic over luck and structure over emotion.

🔹 Key Advantages

✅ Stable logic – no repainting, no lag indicators

✅ Fully autonomous signal generation

✅ Adaptive scaling across multiple assets

✅ Clear visual performance dashboard

✅ Simple parameter design – professional results, minimal setup

PnF Bandit EA – Reinventing a classic.

The logic is pure, the execution is surgical, the structure is timeless.

Discover what happens when Point & Figure meets modern algorithmic intelligence.