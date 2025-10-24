PnF Bandit EA

PnF Bandit EA – The Next Generation of Point & Figure Trading

Precision. Structure. Adaptivity.
PnF Bandit EA brings back one of the most time-tested charting concepts – Point & Figure – reimagined for today’s market dynamics.
This expert advisor transforms the clean, rule-based logic of classical P&F into a fully automated, adaptive engine that reacts to real volatility and structural market shifts in real time.

🔹 Core Idea

Traditional Point & Figure analysis is renowned for its clarity: no noise, no time distortion, just pure price structure.
PnF Bandit EA builds on that foundation, using modern volatility-aware box sizing and adaptive trend logic to detect genuine reversals and breakouts — the kind of “true” trend turns that often lead the market before others even notice.

🔹 Engineered for Modern Markets

  • Adaptive Volatility Mapping: adjusts automatically to instrument behavior, keeping structure constant across forex, gold, and indices.

  • Dynamic Trade Management: trailing, break-even, and stop-control adjust intelligently to market rhythm.

  • Portfolio-Smart Logic: understands cross-symbol exposure and maintains balanced risk across multiple assets.

  • Signal Precision: trades only confirmed structure shifts – no guesswork, no noise.

🔹 Philosophy

PnF Bandit EA isn’t just another signal robot.
It’s a complete structural interpretation engine — a framework that merges the timeless clarity of Point & Figure with modern adaptive analytics.
Built for traders who value logic over luck and structure over emotion.

🔹 Key Advantages

✅ Stable logic – no repainting, no lag indicators
✅ Fully autonomous signal generation
✅ Adaptive scaling across multiple assets
✅ Clear visual performance dashboard
✅ Simple parameter design – professional results, minimal setup

PnF Bandit EA – Reinventing a classic.
The logic is pure, the execution is surgical, the structure is timeless.
Discover what happens when Point & Figure meets modern algorithmic intelligence.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend King EA (MT4) – 3-MA Geri Çekilme + Donchian Takip Trendi yakala, riski kontrol et. MetaTrader 4 için Trend King EA, 3 EMA geri çekilme sistemini kullanır: önce trend hizalaması (Hızlı > Orta > Yavaş, isteğe bağlı eğim filtresi), ardından Hızlı veya Orta EMA’ya hedefli pullback ile giriş. Donchian takip (asla geri gitmez) işlemleri yönetir; başa-baş sıçrama geri çekilmeleri yumuşatır. İsteğe bağlı TP, gerçek açılış fiyatındaki Donchian riskine (R/R) dayanır; rastgele tick’lere değil. ATR
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Range EA: iki dünyanın en iyisi (Trend + Ortalama-dönüş) 5 yıldızlı Trend King EA ’in —   H4 ’te kanıtlanmış — geliştirilmiş sürümü; şimdi yatay piyasa için güçlü bir   ortalama-dönüş (mean-reversion)   motoruyla birleşik.   Bar bazlı, dayanıklı   bir yaklaşım. Öne çıkanlar Çift çekirdek : •   Trend modülü   — ATR ile normalize edilmiş EMA farkı +   histerezis   + RSI. •   Range modülü   — EMA bandına göre   ATR sapması   + RSI orta bölgesi; isteğe bağlı mum onayı (Engulfing/Inside). Doğ
Bandit
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bandit EA — Piyasayla Birlikte Öğrenen Adaptif Alpha Bandit EA , MT4 için geliştirilen rejim bilincine sahip çoklu strateji motorudur. İşlem yaparken öğrenir. Tek bir sistemle yetinmez; piyasayı sürekli tarar, o anda en iyi çalışan stratejiye riski yönlendirir — trend kırılışları, temiz geri çekilmeler, daralma patlamaları veya hızlı ters dönüşler — ve koşullar değiştiğinde anında uyum sağlar. Neden Bandit fark yaratıyor Canlı öğrenen çekirdek. Değişkenliğe duyarlı bir öğrenme algoritması güçlü
ChannelEA
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChannelEA – Adaptive Dual-Mode Expert Advisor ChannelEA is a high-performance, multi-asset Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and aggressive profit potential. It merges two proven trading methodologies — Mean Reversion (H1) and Trend Following (H4) — into a single dynamic framework that continuously adapts to evolving market conditions. Core Concept Unlike static systems, ChannelEA’s dual-engine architecture analyzes volatility and momentum in real time,
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt