Close Time Of Candle

A candle timer indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) provides traders with an on-chart display of the time remaining until the current candlestick closes and a new one begins. This functionality assists in precise market timing, especially for strategies that depend on candle boundaries, such as breakout entries or specific bar-close signal systems. Candle timer indicators are available from multiple developers via the official MT5 Market and other reputable communities, ensuring reliable delivery and ongoing support.


Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Solarwind No Repaint, normalize edilmiş fiyat verilerine Fisher Dönüşümü uygulayan ve potansiyel piyasa dönüm noktalarını tanımlayan histogram tabanlı bir gösterge oluşturan teknik bir osilatördür. Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketlerini Gauss normal dağılımına dönüştürerek döngüsel kalıpları ve momentum değişimlerini tüccarlar için daha görünür hale getirir. Nasıl Çalışır Gösterge, fiyat verilerini birkaç hesaplama adımı ile işler: Yüksek-Düşük Analizi : Belirtilen dönem boyunca en yüksek ve en düşük
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Elliott Osilatörü - Hareketli ortalama yakınsama kalıpları aracılığıyla trend dönüşlerini tespit eden bir momentum analiz aracı. Gösterge, boğa momentumu için mavi histogramlar ve ayı koşulları için kırmızı histogramlar gösterirken, önemli tepeler ve dipler arasında otomatik olarak trend çizgileri çizer. Uyarı Sistemi : İki mod arasından seçin - Mevcut Bar Uyarıları (alertsOnCurrent = true) gelişmekte olan barlarda hemen tetiklenir ancak yeniden boyama yapabilir, Onaylanmış Bar Uyarıları (alerts
FNCD mt5
Other profitable programs  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ifyjava/seller FNCD göstergesi, istatistiksel fiyat normalizasyonu ile Fisher dönüşümünü birleştirerek gelişmiş bir osilatör oluşturan ileri düzey teknik analiz aracıdır. Temel, Z-skor normalizasyonu ile başlar; burada fiyat verileri, mevcut fiyatın belirli bir dönem boyunca hareketli ortalamasından kaç standart sapma uzakta olduğu hesaplanarak standartlaştırılır. Bu normalizasyon süreci, ham fiyat hareketlerini standartlaştırılmış biriml
Gamma Trend AI
Gamma-Trend göstergesi, trend yönünü ve potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirlemek için kullanılan teknik bir ticaret aracıdır. Nihai amacı basittir: giriş ve çıkış sinyallerini açıkça belirlemek. Grafik üzerinde, Gamma-Trend göstergesi trend yönüne göre değişen renkli çizgiler olarak görünür: bir renk yükselis trendi gösterirken, diğeri düşüş trendini gösterir. Fiyat hareketini takip eden trailing seviyelere sahiptir ve pozisyon yönetimi için sürekli rehberlik sağlar. Gösterge, mevcut sinyal durum
Solarwind No Repaint
Solarwind No Repaint, normalize edilmiş fiyat verilerine Fisher Dönüşümü uygulayan ve potansiyel piyasa dönüm noktalarını tanımlayan histogram tabanlı bir gösterge oluşturan teknik bir osilatördür. Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketlerini Gauss normal dağılımına dönüştürerek döngüsel kalıpları ve momentum değişimlerini tüccarlar için daha görünür hale getirir. Nasıl Çalışır Gösterge, fiyat verilerini birkaç hesaplama adımı ile işler: Yüksek-Düşük Analizi : Belirtilen dönem boyunca en yüksek ve en düşük
Gamma RSI Line Pro
Bu gelişmiş RSI trend çizgisi göstergesi, RSI osilatör zirvelerinde trend çizgilerini otomatik olarak algılar ve çizer. Yapılandırılabilir zirve desenlerini analiz ederek eğim dikliği, minimum yükseklik ve mesafe parametrelerine göre filtreler. Algoritma geçerli trend çizgilerini tanımlamak için çoklu zirveleri işler ve ayarlanabilir zirve sayıları aracılığıyla CPU performansını optimize eder. Negatif eğim filtreleme, hassas sinyal üretimi için RSI seviye kısıtlamaları ve farklı piyasa koşulları
Dann RSI
Dann RSI Göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformu için oluşturulmuş çoklu para birimi Göreceli Güç Endeksi izleme sistemini temsil eder. Bu gösterge, tek bir gösterge penceresinde aynı anda sekiz para birimine kadar RSI değerlerini hesaplar ve görüntüler, birden fazla piyasada momentum koşullarının konsolide bir görünümünü sağlar. Uygulama, çizgi görünürlüğünü yönetmek için etkileşimli bir kontrol paneli, izlenen her sembol için özelleştirilebilir görsel parametreler ve standart RSI hesaplamalarını se
Gamma Silver Stuff MT5
Silver Stuff kesin giriş sinyalleri ile net trend yönü değişikliklerini tanımlar. Uzun fırsatlar için yeşil çizgiler, kısa kurulumlar için kırmızı çizgiler gösterir. Entegre uyarı sistemi yeni trend sinyalleri çıktığında anında bildirir. Uyarı Seçenekleri: Mevcut Bar Uyarıları (alertsOnCurrent = true): hemen tetiklenir ancak yeniden çizilebilir Onaylı Bar Uyarıları (alertsOnCurrent = false): bar tamamlanmasını bekler, güvenilir sinyaller Sinyal Paneli Rehberi: L(5) = Long sinyal 5 tamamlanmış ba
Spreadometer
Spreadometer - Alış-satış spreadlerini izleyen ve yatırımcıları olumsuz ticaret koşulları hakkında uyaran gerçek zamanlı spread izleme aracı. Gösterge, spread volatilite modellerini belirlemek için mevcut spread'i (mavi çizgi) hareketli ortalama (turuncu çizgi) ile birlikte gösterir. Uyarı Sistemi: İki mod arasından seçim yapın - Mevcut Bar Uyarıları (UseCurrentBar = true) gelişmekte olan barlarda anında tetiklenir ancak birden çok kez uyarabilir, Onaylanmış Bar Uyarıları (UseCurrentBar = false
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Alıcı-Satıcı Baskısı Göstergesi, M1'den D1'e kadar çoklu zaman dilimlerinde piyasa duyarlılığını görüntüler. Yapılandırılabilir bir dönem boyunca hareketli ortalama momentum analizi kullanarak alım ve satım baskısı yüzdelerini hesaplar. Görsel panel, alıcı gücünü deniz mavisi, satıcı hakimiyetini kırmızı renkte gösteren ilerleme çubukları ile birlikte önemli olduğunda yüzde değerlerini görüntüler. Her zaman dilimi, yükseliş trendleri, düşüş trendleri veya yatay piyasaları gösteren yönlü gösterg
Moon Sniper
The MOON SNIPER indicator is a breakout detection tool that combines price action analysis with Gaussian Distribution mathematics to identify high-probability entry points in forex trading. Core Mechanism: The indicator calculates support and resistance levels using statistical price distribution rather than traditional pivot points. It applies Gaussian Distribution principles to determine where price is most likely to find equilibrium and where significant deviations may occur. Key Features: Id
Bandana
Kapsamlı pazar analizi için grafik üzerinde aynı anda görüntülenen üç ayrı RSI band sistemi. Her sistem, özelleştirilebilir dönemler ve eşik değerleri ile RSI değerlerine dayalı destek ve direnç seviyelerini hesaplar. Gösterge, fiyat hesaplanan bantları kırdığında ok işaretçileri aracılığıyla görsel ticaret sinyalleri sağlar. Uzun sinyaller, fiyat alt bandın altında olduktan sonra üzerine çıktığında görünür, kısa sinyaller ise fiyat üst bandın üzerinde olduktan sonra altına düştüğünde tetiklenir
Danser
danser Inversion Breaker Block Strategy, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanan bir fiyat hareketine dayalı ticaret yaklaşımıdır. Bu strateji, daha önce geçerli olan emir bloklarının başarısız olduğu ve yeni destek veya direnç alanlarına dönüştüğü bölgeleri belirlemeye odaklanır. Bu strateji, trend yönündeki değişiklikler gibi piyasa momentumundaki yapısal değişimleri gözlemlemeye ve kurumsal davranışlara dayalı ticarete dayanır.
Pips Strength
1000pips Mini - A real-time ranking dashboard that measures and displays the relative strength of major currencies and gold (XAU). The indicator analyzes daily price ranges across 28 currency pairs to calculate each currency's position within its trading range, automatically sorting currencies from strongest to weakest with color-coded strength values. Calculation Method - The indicator uses daily high-low range analysis to determine where current price sits within today's range for each pair. C
Ashod Scalper
Ashod Scalper, yüksek olasılıklı scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için Zamana Bölünmüş Hacim analizini hareketli ortalama hesaplamalarıyla birleştiren profesyonel bir işlem göstergesidir. Gösterge, grafiğinizde renkle kodlanmış mumlar görüntüler: yeşil mumlar yükseliş momentumunu işaret eder, kırmızı mumlar düşüş baskısını gösterir ve gri mumlar nötr piyasa koşullarını gösterir. İsteğe bağlı trend yönü katmanı, genel piyasa eğilimini göstererek ek onay sağlar. İşlemciler, işlem tarzlarına uyacak
Kagi Indicator
ATR Adaptasyonu ve Akıllı Uyarılar ile Gelişmiş Kagi Göstergesi Piyasa gürültüsünü filtreleyen ve gerçek trend değişikliklerini vurgulayan bu profesyonel Kagi göstergesi ile fiyat analizinizi dönüştürün. 1870'lerin Japonya pirinç piyasalarından gelen geleneksel grafik yöntemlerine dayanan bu araç, zamana dayalı dalgalanmaları göz ardı ederek yalnızca önemli fiyat hareketlerine odaklanır. Temel Özellikler: İkili Dönüş Yöntemleri Sabit Delta: dönüş tespiti için kesin fiyat eşiği ayarlayın ATR Taba
