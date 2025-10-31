Gold Probability King is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).

It combines RSI, ATR, SMA, and price-change filters to identify high-probability trade setups with precision.

The EA adapts to market volatility and balance growth using dynamic lot sizing and RSI-based exits for maximum control.(needs 100% up time use a VPS)

⚙️ Core Logic

RSI Zones: Detect overbought/oversold areas for precise timing.

ATR Filters: Confirm valid volatility range before entry.

SMA Cross: Confirms trend direction for higher accuracy.

Price Change Triggers: Identify short-term reversals or continuations.

💎 Features

✅ Dynamic or fixed lot sizing

✅ ATR & RSI–filtered entries

✅ RSI-based exit confirmations

✅ Robust TP/SL validation

✅ Safe retry & money checks

✅ MQL5 Market compliant, stable build

📈 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Min Deposit: $500

Broker Type: ECN, hedging-enabled

🔢 Main Inputs

RSI Period: 13

ATR Period: 9

SMA Fast/Slow: 67 / 65

ATR Range: Long 4.4–7.0 | Short 4.5–9.1

RSI Entry: Long 20–39 | Short 43–80

Stop Loss / TP (%): Long 0.65/0.6 | Short 0.6/0.95

Dynamic Lot: On/Off

Magic Number: 123456

⚠️ Notes

Optimized for hedging accounts only.

Use “Every tick based on real ticks” for backtesting.

Default settings tuned for XAUUSD (M15).

🧩 v1.21 Update

Added full input validation for Market compliance

Improved order handling and dynamic lot logic

Enhanced verbose logging and performance stability

Gold Probability King v1.21 — a stable, intelligent EA built for serious gold traders who want smart probability-based entries, controlled exits, and dynamic risk adaptation.Recomended least time period to use is 6 months as this EA will then prove to you its conclusive results (Reson being low trade frequency)

DISCLAIMER

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.Past performance does not guarantee future results.Gold Probability King is provided “as-is” for educational and analytical purposes only.The author is not responsible for any losses, damages, or financial decisions made while using this Expert Advisor.Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.Use at your own risk.