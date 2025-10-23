Candle ZigZagFractal

RITZ ZIGZAG FRACTAL CANDLE PRO™



is an advanced market structure visualization system built for precision trend detection, powered by dynamic fractal logic and adaptive swing validation.

It seamlessly identifies Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), and key structural shifts — allowing traders to read the true rhythm of market transitions with institutional clarity.

This system combines ZigZag precision, fractal-based validation, and volume-aware confirmation, making it ideal for Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, market structure mapping, and high-accuracy swing analysis.

Core Engine Modules



1. ZigZag Fractal Detection

• Smart fractal recognition using customizable Fractal_Period

• Adaptive ZigZag logic filters noise and confirms structural turning points

• Minimum deviation control ensures valid swing confirmation

2. Trend Confirmation Filter

• Integrated Moving Average filter for real trend alignment

• Configurable MA period & method (SMA, EMA, etc.)

• Optional volume-based confirmation enhances accuracy during volatility

3. Real-Time Volume Display

• Displays live tick volume above or below candle zones with pixel-level precision

• Adjustable PriceOffsetPoints and smooth refresh via UpdateMilliseconds

• Helps validate swing momentum and detect exhaustion early

Ideal Use-Cases

✅ Structure & Trend Mapping (HH, HL, LH, LL)

✅ Smart Money Concept & Liquidity Zone Analysis

✅ Swing & Scalping Confirmation

✅ Reversal Timing and Exhaustion Detection

Highlights

Multi-layer fractal validation for trend origin & exhaustion

Real-time adaptive ZigZag recalibration

Volume-sensitive confirmation for high-probability swings

Dynamic visual rendering via color-coded candle mapping

Technical Summary



Parameter

Function

Fractal period (must be an odd number) Defines sensitivity of swing detection (odd number only)

Minimum ZigZag points required to confirm a trend Minimum number of ZigZag points required to define a valid trend

Minimum deviation for ZigZag formation (in points) Controls smallest valid swing in points (filters noise)

Moving Average period for trend filtering / Moving Average calculation method Trend alignment filter via Moving Average

Enable volume-based confirmation for stronger validation Enables smart volume validation

Price offset in points for displaying volume info Adjusts label position for volume info Update interval in milliseconds (faster = smoother refresh) Controls visual refresh rate for smoother updates

“Where Fractal Precision Meets Structural Intelligence.”

“Decode the Market Rhythm — Candle by Candle.”

“Adaptive Swing Logic for the Modern Trader.”















