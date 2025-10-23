Hurst Razer Pro EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🚀 HURST RAZER PRO EA MT5 - Hurst Exponent Trading System
Test accordingly to find the best settings that suit your trading style.
💎 Algorithmic Trading Solution
GrokHurst EA is a Expert Advisor that combines mathematical analysis with money management to deliver consistent trading results. Built on the proven Hurst Exponent theory, this EA identifies market regimes (trending vs mean-reverting) and adapts its strategy accordingly.
🎯 Key Features
📊 Advanced Market Analysis
- ✅ Hurst Exponent Calculation: Scientific approach to detect market behavior (H > 0.5 = trending, H < 0.5 = mean-reverting)
- ✅ Momentum Filter: Confirms directional strength before entry
- ✅ EMA Trend Filter: Optional higher timeframe trend alignment
- ✅ Multi-timeframe Compatible
💰 Intelligent Money Management
- ✅ Fixed Lot or Risk-Based Position Sizing: Choose your preferred money management style
- ✅ ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP: Automatically adjusts to market volatility
- ✅ Fixed Pips SL/TP: Traditional approach also available
- ✅ Maximum Drawdown Protection: Automatically stops trading at defined DD limit
🎯 Advanced Position Management
- ✅ Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor
- ✅ Breakeven Function: Moves SL to entry + offset after X pips profit
- ✅ Smart Position Tracking: Monitors and manages every open trade
📈 Grid & Pyramid Trading (Optional)
- ✅ Grid Trading System: Opens positions at predefined intervals against the trend
- ✅ Pyramid Trading System: Scales into winning positions
- ✅ Flexible Lot Multipliers: Customize position sizing for each level
- ✅ Profit Target Management: Closes all related positions when target is reached
🛡️ DD Reduce Manager
- ✅ Smart Drawdown Recovery: Automatically closes winning trades to offset losers
- ✅ Maintains Overall Profit: Ensures net positive while reducing drawdown
- ✅ Configurable Thresholds: Set minimum profit and maximum DD triggers
- ✅ Statistical Tracking: Records all DD reduction operations
⏰ Time & Session Filters
- ✅ Trading Hours Filter: Define specific hours for trading
- ✅ Day of Week Filter: Choose which days to trade
- ✅ Spread Filter: Avoids trading during high spread conditions
🔒 Risk Management Suite
- ✅ Daily DD Limit: Stops trading if daily drawdown exceeds limit
- ✅ Maximum DD Protection: Permanently stops EA if critical DD reached
- ✅ Consecutive Trade Limiter: Prevents overtrading
- ✅ Maximum Spread Filter: Protects against slippage
🎓 How It Works
Hurst Exponent Theory
The Hurst exponent (H) is a statistical measure that characterizes the long-term memory of time series:
- H = 0.5: Random walk (Brownian motion) - no predictable pattern
- H > 0.5: Persistent/trending behavior - trends tend to continue
- H < 0.5: Anti-persistent/mean-reverting - price reversals are more likely
GrokHurst EA calculates this exponent in real-time and combines it with momentum analysis to determine optimal entry points.
Trading Logic
- Calculate Hurst Exponent on recent price history
- Measure Momentum to confirm directional strength
- Apply EMA Filter (optional) for trend alignment
- Generate Signal:
- If H > 0.5 (trending) + positive momentum → BUY
- If H > 0.5 (trending) + negative momentum → SELL
- If H < 0.5 (mean-reverting) → Reversal strategy
- Execute Trade with calculated SL/TP
- Manage Position with trailing stop and breakeven
📋 Input Parameters Guide
Hurst Signal Settings
- HurstPeriod : Number of bars for Hurst calculation (default: 64)
- MomPeriod : Momentum lookback period (default: 10)
- HurstThreshold : Threshold to distinguish trend vs reversion (default: 0.5)
- MomentumThreshold : Minimum momentum to generate signal (default: 0.0001)
- MinBarsBetweenSignals : Cooldown period between trades (default: 5)
Trade Direction
- Choose: Both, Buy Only, or Sell Only
Money Management
- UseFixedLot : true/false
- FixedLot : Lot size if fixed (default: 0.01)
- RiskPercent : Risk per trade if dynamic (default: 1%)
- MaxLot/MinLot : Safety limits
Stop Loss & Take Profit
- UseSLFixed : Fixed pip-based SL
- SLPips : Stop loss in pips (default: 50)
- UseSLATR : Dynamic ATR-based SL
- UseTPFixed : Fixed pip-based TP
- TPPips : Take profit in pips (default: 100)
Risk Management
- MaxConsecutiveTrades : Limit number of trades (default: 10)
- DailyDDLimit : Daily drawdown limit % (default: 5%)
- MaxDDLimit : Critical DD to stop EA (default: 10%)
- MaxSpreadPips : Maximum allowed spread (default: 5 pips)
💡 Recommended Settings
Conservative Profile (Low Risk)
FixedLot = 0.01 SLPips = 100 TPPips = 150 UseTrailingStop = true UseBreakeven = true DailyDDLimit = 3% MaxDDLimit = 8%
Moderate Profile (Balanced)
RiskPercent = 1% SLPips = 50 TPPips = 100 UseGridTrading = false UsePyramidTrading = false DailyDDLimit = 5% MaxDDLimit = 10%
Aggressive Profile (Higher Risk)
RiskPercent = 2% SLPips = 30 TPPips = 60 UseGridTrading = true (with caution) MaxGridLevels = 3 DailyDDLimit = 7% MaxDDLimit = 15%
🏆 Optimal Assets & Timeframes
Best Performance:
- EURUSD (H1, H4)
- GBPUSD (H1, H4)
- XAUUSD (Gold) (H1, H4, D1)
- USDJPY (H1, H4)
Timeframes:
- H1: More signals, requires monitoring
- H4: Balanced approach (recommended)
- D1: Conservative, fewer but higher quality trades
⚠️ Important Notes
Grid/Pyramid Trading Warning
Grid and Pyramid modes can significantly increase drawdown during adverse market conditions. Use them only if you:
- Understand the risks
- Have sufficient account balance (minimum $1000)
- Enable DD Reduce Manager for protection
DD Reduce Manager
This unique feature is designed to:
- Close profitable trades to offset losing ones
- Maintain overall positive P/L while reducing exposure
- Trigger only when conditions are favorable (min profit + high DD)
Backtesting Tips
- Use at least 3-6 months of historical data
- Choose "Every tick based on real ticks" for accuracy
- Start with default parameters, then optimize carefully
- Don't over-optimize (curve fitting = disaster in live trading)
📞 Support & Updates
- Updates: Free lifetime updates included
- Support: Direct message for technical questions
🎁 What You Get
✅ Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5 - Full version, no limitations ✅ Free Updates - All future improvements at no cost ✅ Priority Support - Direct assistance from the developer
🌟 Why Choose GrokHurst EA?
- Scientific Foundation: Based on proven Hurst exponent theory
- Flexible Configuration: Adapt to your trading style
- Active Development: Regular updates and improvements
- Real Protection: Multiple safety mechanisms to protect your capital
Transform your trading with Hurst Razer PRO EA - where mathematical precision meets intelligent automation.
⚠️ Risk Disclosure: Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.
🔧 Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Language: MQL5
- Version: 2.0
- Build: Latest MT5 build compatible
- Hedging: Yes (works with both netting and hedging accounts)
- Multi-currency: Yes (one instance per chart)
- VPS Compatible: Yes (recommended for 24/7 operation)
📊 System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (latest version)
- VPS/Server recommended for 24/7 trading
- Minimum Account: $100 (conservative settings)
- Recommended Account: $500-1000
- Broker Requirements:
- Low spread (preferably ECN)
- Fast execution
- Allows Expert Advisors
Questions? Contact me. I'm here to help!