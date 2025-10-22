Engulfing Candlestick EA

Engulfing EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, using the powerful Engulfing candlestick pattern as its core trading signal.

This EA identifies strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns — key signals of potential trend reversals — and executes trades with precision.

Key Features: - Engulfing Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies valid bullish and bearish engulfing setups for high-probability entries.

- ART-Based Risk Management: Uses Adaptive Risk Target (ART) logic to dynamically set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility.

- Trailing Stop System: Secures profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor.

- Risk Percent per Trade: Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen risk percentage, ensuring consistent money management.

- Fully Automated: No manual intervention required — simply attach it to your XAUUSD H1 chart and let it trade for you.

- Optimized for Gold Volatility: Built and tested specifically for XAUUSD, capturing key market reversals and momentum shifts. Recommended Settings: Using the default settings for XAUUSD - Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Timeframe: H1 - Account Type: Any (ECN recommended) - Risk per Trade: 1–3% - Minimum Balance: $100





