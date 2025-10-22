OOPS Index
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
OOPS US100 – Reversal on Open Outside Prior Range
OOPS setup: open outside prior US range, first re-entry triggers a reversal toward the opposite extreme. MA/Ichimoku/News filters.
Idea
This implements OOPS on the US100 US session: if the market opens outside the previous US session range and then re-enters that range, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the re-entry, targeting the opposite extreme (as per your spec).
Logic (symmetric long/short)
Short OOPS: Open above the prior High; on re-entry below that High, open short with TP = prior Low; SL = % of TP (optional ATR cap).
Long OOPS: Open below the prior Low; on re-entry above that Low, open long with TP = prior High; SL = % of TP.
Key features
Robust detection of outside open and first re-entry.
TP = opposite prior extreme consistent with the classic definition and your flow.
SL % of TP
Spread/volatility
Risk %
Main inputs
USSessionStart/End & PrevSessionMode (same as Gap Fill).
-
EntryTrigger: OnFirstReEntry | OnCloseBackInside.
TP_Mode: PrevExtreme (default).
SL_PercentOfTP
UseMAFilter, UseIchimoku.
-
RiskPercent/FixedLots, MaxSpread/MaxSlippage, BrokerGMTOffset.
Requirements & notes
Best on days with open outside the prior range.
-
Avoid aggressive news-driven days
Validate broker time offset in tests.