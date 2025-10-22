GoldSenTelegram

This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.).





Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility.





Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops.





Plus:





Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID).





Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for H1-H4. Test on demo first.