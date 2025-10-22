Gap Fill
- Emanuele Giulivi
Gap Fill US100 – US Open Gap Reversion
Fade gaps at the US cash open toward prior session levels. MA/Ichimoku/News filters.
Idea
“Gap Fill” looks for cases where today’s US open (15:30 CET) occurs outside the previous US session range (above prior high or below prior low). The EA enters mean-reversion aiming for a return toward prior prices (typical targets: previous Close or Mid-Range; VWAP if available).
Logic
-
Identify range (H/L) and Close of the previous US session.
-
If today’s open is > prior High or < prior Low ⇒ external gap.
-
Entry trigger: Immediate at open, on re-entry into the prior range, or signal candle (configurable).
-
TP: Previous Close (default) VWAP.
-
SL: % of TP
Key features
-
Clean session-based detection (e.g., 15:30–22:00 CET, configurable via offset).
-
Flexible entry triggers (Immediate SignalCandle).
-
Flexible TP targets (Prev Close / Mid / VWAP).
-
SL modes: %TP.
-
Same filters and risk controls as the other EAs (MA/Ichimoku/; Risk%)
Main inputs
-
USSessionStart/End (default 15:30–22:00 CET via offset).
-
GapTrigger: Immediate | ReEntry | SignalCandle.
-
TP_Target: PrevClose | PrevVWAP.
-
SL_Mode: PercentOfTP
-
UseMAFilter, UseIchimoku
-
RiskPercent/FixedLots, MaxSpread/MaxSlippage, BrokerGMTOffset.
Requirements & notes
-
Tuned for US100; also test US500/DE40 with dedicated parameters.