ORB Opening Range Breakout

OBR US100 – Opening Range Breakout (15:30 ITA)


Breakout on the first US cash candle. MA/Ichimoku/News filters. Flexible SL/TP.


OBR captures the first directional move on US100/USTECH at the US cash open (15:30 CET). It defines an Opening Range on the first candle (default 5 minutes, configurable) and triggers entries on a break of the high/low after the range candle closes.

Logic

  1. Build the Opening Range from 15:30 to 15:35 CET (configurable via RangeMinutes).

  2. After the range candle closes, enable breakout entries (long above the high, short below the low).

  3. SL/TP:

    • Percent-based (of price / of range) or

    • SL on the opposite side of the range, TP configurable (percent or range multiples).

  4. Filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku

Key features

  • Configurable time window (server-time alignment via BrokerGMTOffset).

  • Entries as Market or Pending on breakout.

  • SL dynamic on opposite side or SL/TP %.

  • Directional filter (MA), structure filter (Ichimoku)

  • Fixed lot or Risk % per trade.

Main inputs

  • Symbol/TF (M5 recommended).

  • UseServerTime / BrokerGMTOffset.

  • RangeMinutes (default 5).

  • EntryMode: Market | Pending.

  • SL_Mode: OppositeRange | Percent.

  • TP_Mode: Percent | RangeMultiples.

  • TP_Percent / SL_Percent / RR_Target.

  • UseMAFilter (Period, Method, AppliedPrice, condition).

  • UseIchimoku (Tenkan/Kijun/Cloud checks).

  • RiskPercent / FixedLots; MaxSpread; MaxSlippage.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Complete Range Breakout
Emanuele Giulivi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Real-time performance with this system This Expert Advisor has been tested and used daily on my live trading account. The results speak for themselves — you can see how the system performs under real market conditions. Live account performance: Click here to view signal results All trades are opened automatically by the EA and replicated in real time. You can subscribe to the signal to receive every new trade or simply follow its performance. If you’d like to try it first, download the .
ScalpingDestroyer
Emanuele Giulivi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping Destroyer – Fully Automated Expert Advisor Scalping Destroyer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple trading strategies, including scalping, breakout, and trend following. Its flexible structure allows advanced risk management, with customizable parameters and built-in protections. This EA is capable of identifying trading opportunities during price breakouts and trend consolidations, efficiently opening and managing trades with dynamic trailing stops and smar
Index Gainer
Emanuele Giulivi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Index Gainer is the Expert Advisor designed for those who want to invest in indices with simplicity and transparency, without the commissions of traditional funds. The EA automatically buys your favorite asset (S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, and many others) every day at a scheduled time, with clear and customizable risk management. Simply set the capital allocation and let Index Gainer replicate the performance of the chosen index, just like an ETF, but without hidden costs. The difference? Unlike a s
Gap Fill
Emanuele Giulivi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gap Fill US100 – US Open Gap Reversion Fade gaps at the US cash open toward prior session levels. MA/Ichimoku/News filters. Idea “Gap Fill” looks for cases where today’s US open (15:30 CET) occurs outside the previous US session range (above prior high or below prior low). The EA enters mean-reversion aiming for a return toward prior prices (typical targets: previous Close or Mid-Range ; VWAP if available). Logic Identify range (H/L) and Close of the previous US session . If today’s open is >
OOPS Index
Emanuele Giulivi
Uzman Danışmanlar
OOPS US100 – Reversal on Open Outside Prior Range OOPS setup: open outside prior US range, first re-entry triggers a reversal toward the opposite extreme. MA/Ichimoku/News filters. Idea This implements OOPS on the US100 US session: if the market opens outside the previous US session range and then re-enters that range, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the re-entry , targeting the opposite extreme (as per your spec). Logic (symmetric long/short) Short OOPS : Open above the prior High
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt