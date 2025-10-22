ORB Opening Range Breakout
OBR US100 – Opening Range Breakout (15:30 ITA)
Breakout on the first US cash candle. MA/Ichimoku/News filters. Flexible SL/TP.
OBR captures the first directional move on US100/USTECH at the US cash open (15:30 CET). It defines an Opening Range on the first candle (default 5 minutes, configurable) and triggers entries on a break of the high/low after the range candle closes.
Logic
Build the Opening Range from 15:30 to 15:35 CET (configurable via RangeMinutes).
After the range candle closes, enable breakout entries (long above the high, short below the low).
SL/TP:
Percent-based (of price / of range) or
SL on the opposite side of the range, TP configurable (percent or range multiples).
Filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku
Key features
Configurable time window (server-time alignment via BrokerGMTOffset).
Entries as Market or Pending on breakout.
SL dynamic on opposite side or SL/TP %.
Directional filter (MA), structure filter (Ichimoku)
Fixed lot or Risk % per trade.
Main inputs
Symbol/TF (M5 recommended).
UseServerTime / BrokerGMTOffset.
RangeMinutes (default 5).
EntryMode: Market | Pending.
SL_Mode: OppositeRange | Percent.
TP_Mode: Percent | RangeMultiples.
TP_Percent / SL_Percent / RR_Target.
UseMAFilter (Period, Method, AppliedPrice, condition).
UseIchimoku (Tenkan/Kijun/Cloud checks).
RiskPercent / FixedLots; MaxSpread; MaxSlippage.