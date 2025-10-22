The Alternative School Run

This a play on Tom Hougaards DAX school-run strategy that I came up with while doing extensive testing.

How does it work?

It will go long or short at the break of the 0930-0945 candle (A bit later than the normal school run).

It has complex exit rules built in, for long it will exit on an EMA SMA crossover. For short, it will close based on the previous day's highs.

If no exit is found, the strategy will close after 30-40 bars. Ie, within 10 hours.

I've made it so you can adapt the times to your own liking or time zone (Server times change on each broker).

In screenshots, you can see the long-term history going back to 2018. Do your own testing, I recommend getting tick data from Darwinex.

Please keep in mind this is a low-win-rate strategy. It's not for the faint-hearted.

If you buy this, please DM me proof, and I will then send you 2 other EAs for free (Let me know the 2 account numbers you want them to work on).

The best way to make money in algo trading is to create a portfolio of non correlated strategies. I hope this can be one of yours.

If you want to do the normal School run, check out Toms resources on his website, his book and YouTube channel. You can download for free my 'Breakout Optimizer' that can allow you to set up your own breakout strategies.



