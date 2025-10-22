Emergency EA Close all positions immidiately
- Yardımcı programlar
- Branislav Bridzik
- Sürüm: 1.0
What It Does
Instantly closes all open positions and cancels all pending orders across your entire account.
Prop Firm Compliance
Most prop firms prohibit mixing manual and algorithmic trading on the same account. Use this EA to completely clear your account when switching between trading methods or attaching a new EA.
Other Uses
- Emergency portfolio liquidation
- End-of-day/week cleanup
- Quick strategy transitions
✓ Instant execution - closes everything in seconds
✓ Works across all symbols
✓ Ensures compliance with prop firm rules
Important
⚠️ Executes immediately - all positions close at market prices
⚠️ Irreversible action
Usage
Attach to any chart, enable AutoTrading, and the EA handles the rest.