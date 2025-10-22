QuadSystemMaster

QuadSystemMaster is a professional trading system that combines 4 complementary strategies across multiple timeframes (H4, H1, M5) with an intuitive visual interface and real-time setup management.

 Key Features

 Four Proven Strategies

  • EMA Pullback (H4): Catches trend continuations after healthy retracements
  • Range Breakout (H4): Exploits consolidation breakouts with volume confirmation
  • Mean Reversion (H1): Trades oversold/overbought extremes back to equilibrium
  • Scalping Pro (M5): Captures fast micro-movements with precision timing

 Visual Setup System

  • Real-time setup panel displaying all active opportunities
  • Chart line visualization with Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 levels
  • Interactive tooltips showing profit/loss calculations
  • One-click [TRADE] button for instant execution
  • Multi-setup management (up to 4 simultaneous setups)

 7 Pre-Configured Profiles

Select your trading style and let the system optimize everything automatically:

  •  Conservative: Low risk, high RR (2.5:1 - 4.0:1)
  •  Balanced: Recommended, optimal parameters (2.0:1 - 3.5:1)
  •  Aggressive: All 4 strategies active, high frequency
  •  Day Trader: Intraday focus (H1+M5 only)
  •  Swing Trader: Multi-day positions (H4 only, 3:1 - 5:1 RR)
  •  Institutional: Ultra-conservative for large capital
  •  High Frequency: Maximum trading opportunities

 Advanced Money Management

  • Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage
  • Partial profit taking (50% at TP1, 50% at TP2)
  • Trailing stop with customizable activation
  • Breakeven protection for risk-free trades
  • Customizable risk limits (0.5% - 5% per trade)

 Complete Notification System

  • Desktop alerts for new setups
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Detailed logging with trade statistics
  • Real-time P&L tracking

 CRITICAL: Market Intelligence Hub Integration

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: Use with Market Intelligence Hub (included separately) to filter false signals and boost win rate from 45-52% to 60-70%!

Why MIH Integration is Essential:

  • Conviction Scoring (0-100%): Measures setup quality with market context
  • Screenshot Signal System:  GREEN (≥70%) = TRADE |  GOLD (50-69%) = CAUTIOUS |  WAIT (<50%) = SKIP
  • Global Market Regime: Risk-On vs Risk-Off environment detection
  • Anomaly Detection: Warns about unusual market behavior
  • Economic Calendar Integration: Filters high-impact news events

Performance Comparison:

  • Without MIH: 45-52% win rate
  • With MIH filtering: 60-70% win rate 
  • Profit increase: 300-400% by eliminating low-probability setups

 How It Works

  1. System generates technical setup (scoring 5/8 or higher)
  2. Check MIH dashboard for market context and conviction
  3. Execute only  GREEN signals (≥70% conviction)
  4. System manages trade automatically with trailing stop/breakeven
  5. Receive notifications on TP1/TP2/SL hits

 What Makes It Unique

 Plug & Play Operation

  • Select profile → System configures all strategies automatically
  • No complex parameter optimization needed
  • Works out of the box with tested settings

 Visual Clarity

  • See all setups at a glance in dedicated panel
  • Chart lines show exact levels with profit/loss preview
  • One-click execution button for instant trading

 Multi-Strategy Synergy

  • Operates on 3 different timeframes simultaneously
  • Each strategy optimized for specific market conditions
  • Diversified approach reduces dependency on single strategy

 Professional Risk Management

  • Automatic position sizing based on account size
  • Two-tier profit taking for optimal risk/reward
  • Trailing stop locks in profits automatically
  • Breakeven protection eliminates risk after trigger

 Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum 100 historical bars for H4, H1, M5
  • Recommended: $500+ account for micro-lots
  • Highly Recommended: Market Intelligence Hub for signal filtering

 Best For

  • Traders seeking systematic, rule-based approach
  • Those who want visual confirmation before execution
  • Traders tired of analyzing multiple indicators manually
  • Anyone looking to improve win rate with AI-ready context filtering
  • Both beginners (Conservative/Balanced) and experts (Aggressive/HF)

 Documentation

Complete user guide included with:

  • Detailed strategy explanations
  • Profile parameter tables
  • MIH integration workflow
  • Visual examples and troubleshooting
  • Best practices for maximum profitability

 Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risks and can result in loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first. Use Market Intelligence Hub for optimal signal filtering.

 Support

Contact us on chat mql5

Copyright 2025, ProPinoSoftware


