OpenStrategy AI — Write Your Own Trading Logic

Turn your trading ideas into reality.

OpenStrategy AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor that lets you define your own strategy — in plain English or structured text — and lets the built-in AI execute it automatically.

You no longer need to code indicators, entries, or filters manually.

Simply describe your trading logic in the EA settings, choose the indicators to be used, and AI will interpret and execute it — with full control over risk, stop loss, trailing, and daily drawdown protection.

Your Strategy, Your Rules

• Write your own trading logic in the EA settings — the AI interprets it in real time using live market data.

Integrated AI Engine (OpenAI)

• Connects to OpenAI models like GPT-5 via secure API — no coding required.

Smart Risk Management

• Choose between Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Fixed USD amount.

• Built-in Daily Drawdown Limit prevents overtrading.

Advanced Stop & Trailing Modes

• Use Candle-based, ATR, or Points Stop Loss modes.

• Adaptive Break-Even and Progressive Trailing Stop are included.

Full Indicator Suite

• Combine up to 10+ filters including Ichimoku (5 signals), VWAP (rolling/session), Envelopes, EMA, RSI, ADX, MACD, BBands, ATR, and Pivots.

VWAP Filter (Session & Rolling)

• Trade only when price aligns with the VWAP trend or reversion logic, including multi-session support (London, New York, Asia).

Ichimoku Logic Modes

• From simple trend confirmation to full 5-signal system — customize the depth of Ichimoku confirmation to your strategy.

Daily Equity Protection

• Automatically blocks new trades or closes positions after exceeding your defined daily drawdown limit.

• And many other features to customize and define your strategy.

OpenStrategy AI — where your ideas become automated strategies.

Trade smarter. Innovate freely. No coding required.

Who It’s For

• Traders who want to automate without coding

• Quantitative strategists who want to test AI-driven rule interpretation

• Advanced users who want full control over SL/TP, risk, and filters

Requirements

• Active OpenAI API key

How It Works

Get your OpenAI API key from https://platform.openai.com . In MT5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest, and add this URL:

https://api.openai.com Paste your API key into the EA input settings. Write your strategy under “Strategy Text” fields. Let the AI decide when to BUY, SELL, or WAIT — based on your own logic.





When you purchase the OpenStrategy EA , you will receive complete manual in PDF.







⚠️ Disclaimer

Please note that OpenStrategy AI does not guarantee profits or specific performance.

All trading involves risk, and past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Use this Expert Advisor responsibly, test it on a demo account before going live, and always apply proper risk management.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from improper use or market conditions.



