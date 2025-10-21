GBPUSD scalping EA

This expert advisor settings are only for GBPUSD symbol. Feel free to ask me for any inquiries.





Live signals from 3/11/2025 Telegram Public channel to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions and early closure of the US market.





GBPUSD SCALPING Expert Advisor – Weekly Range Breakout Strategy



This expert is for GBPUSD symbol. A scalping expert advisor opens one position on Mondays only each week. It contains a range start and range end time, and a time to cancel pending orders if positions are not triggered. It has a take profit and stop loss function, and a stop loss tracking feature. It also has a dashboard showing the required information, along with a filter to enter and close any trade if it is open at the end of each month. the LOT size used is dynamic lot size, increasing with the amount and decreasing with the original account or sub account.





Features:

Specified Amount Option

You can allocate a fixed amount from your account balance for the EA to trade with. Example: If your account balance is $1,000 and you specify $200:

The EA will trade using $200 out of the $1,000

It increases with profitable trades

It decreases with losing trades

The EA operates on the designated amount, not the full balance, so you can divide your trading account to work with other trading experts and not risk the entire account.

If you enter 0, The EA will use the entire account balance.

This feature allows you to reserve part of your balance for other EAs and reduce overall risk.





Balance Panel Display

The Expert Advisor includes a dedicated panel that clearly shows the status of both your main balance and sub-balance, allowing for quick and informed decision-making.





Smart Lot Splitting for Large Accounts

For traders with very large balances, the expert offers a powerful advantage: If your broker limits the maximum lot size per position for example, to 20 standard lots on USDJPY — and the expert attempts to open a position of 56.22 lots, it will automatically split the order as follows:

20 lots + 20 lots + 16.22 lots = 56.22 lots

This ensures that you never miss a trading opportunity, even when your desired lot size exceeds the broker's limit.





MT5 platform

No Martingale

No Grid

No indicators

Flexible settings

Smart risk management system

Intuitive interface for easy setup

Continuous updates and dedicated support

Back tested in volatile market conditions

Account Type Compatible with live and demo accounts (ECN/STP brokers)

Permissions Auto-trading must be enabled in settings

Minimum Deposit 50$ or more for optimal risk management

VPS Hosting Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Minimum Leverage Recommended 1:100 or more

Pending order cancellation time (if no trade is triggered)

Dynamic lot size minimum 0.01 lot for 50$, if you choose 0.01 lot for 50$ and your balance 500$ the expert will open 0.1 lot

Time frame 1-minute to 30-minute timeframe, recommended 1-minute timeframe.

One position per week, every Monday. If the position is not closed until next week, another position will open. The Recovery option, if enabled, allows you to choose the next lot size and the number of recovery times.

Broker with low spreads of less than 10 POINTS.

Broker time GMT+3

Feature of not trading on a specific date is manually entered by the traders you can follow the economic calendar to learn more, or through my public channel on Telegram, as well as the comments page on the expert's page

Like this way 2025.02.20,2025.04.02





Recovery option:

If the trade remains open until the following Monday, a new trade will be opened based on of the recovery Option.



You can configure recovery lot size and number of recovery attempts.

Recovery option works like this way

Multiplier main lot ratio if you chose 1.5 that means if the position still opens until next Monday the new position will multiplier main open position lot size in 1.5 for example if main position 10 lot the new position will be 15 lot.

Multiplier main lot times for example, if you choose 2, this means that if there is an open position and it remains until next Monday, the new lot will increase by considering the first position according to the Multiplier main lot ratio settings. This is the first time. If the two positions remain open until next Monday, the new lot will increase by considering the second position according to the Multiplier main lot ratio settings. This is the second time. If all positions remain open until next Monday, a new lot will be opened with the same size as the last position that was opened.

You should not trade every Monday if there is a holiday, events, or early closure in the US market. focus should be on NASDAQ US100, DOW JONES US30, and S&P US500. You can follow the economic calendar to learn more, or through my public channel on Telegram, as well as the comments page on the expert's page.

I disabled trading in the strategy tester every Monday that coincides with a holidays, events, or early closure in the US market from 2020 until September 30, 2025.





I tested the expert with my broker CFI1-Reak real account, Every Tick based on real ticks, you should test it with your broker before buying or renting. Or you can ask me for any inquiries.





Dates on which trading is suspended include holidays, events, early closure of the US market, non-trading on the first two trading days of the beginning of the year, or non-trading at the end of the year from December 23rd to the end of the year of each year.

2019 27/5/2019 , 2/9/2019 , 23/12/2019 , 30/12/2019

2020 20/1/2020 , 17/2/2020 , 25/5/2020 , 7/9/2020 , 28/12/2020

2021 4/1/2021 , 18/1/2021 , 15/2/2021 , 31/5/2021 , 5/7/2021 , 6/9/2021 , 27/12/2021

2022 3/1/2022 , 17/1/2022 , 21/2/2022 , 30/5/2022 , 20/6/2022 , 4/7/2022 , 5/9/2022 , 26/12/2022

2023 2/1/2023 , 16/1/2023 , 20/2/2023 , 29/5/2023 , 19/6/2023 , 3/7/2023 , 4/9/2023

2024 15/1/2024 , 19/2/2024 , 27/5/2024 , 2/9/2024 , 23/12/2024 , 30/12/2024

2025 20/1/2025 , 17/2/2025 , 26/5/2025 , 1/9/2025







